New Deadpool 3 Photos Reveal 4 Key Changes to Ryan Reynolds' Costume

In Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson will need to upgrade his threads, and new photos of the red-and-black suit show that it's coming with some changes.

Deadpool 3 will be a monumental event for Marvel fans as it'll finally attempt to merge the MCU with the X-Men from 20th Century Fox. Reynolds is manning this mission as the fan-favorite Merc with a Mouth, and he's dusting off Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and bringing him along for the ride.

Every image that leaks ahead of Deadpool 3's release has gotten fans excited, teasing everything from Jackman's Wolverine wearing his iconic yellow X-Men costume to a post-apocalyptic 20th Century Fox.

Fans will remember that Deadpool's suit was pretty trashed by the end of his sequel film, scorched at the seams with duct tape being all that was holding it together.

1.) Better, Redder Threads for Deadpool 3

Wade Wilson says the reason he wears red is so bad guys can't see him bleed. That's a bit worrisome when looking at his costume for Deadpool 3 as it is the reddest his suit has ever looked.

Recently leaked photos of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine show the longtime movie hero finally donning his vibrant yellow suit, which fans can also expect to see featured in the upcoming X-Men '97 Disney+ series.

If Jackman's Wolverine somehow originates from the X-Men '97 show, then Deadpool may visit that faction of reality and get a more cartoon-ish makeover in the process.

Let’s hope that’s the case, as the former implication would mean Ryan Reynolds is in for his worst beating yet.

2.) New Breast(plate) For Deadpool

The breastplate of Deadpool's suit is now separated into two protective pieces being held together by straps across his chest. The photos also reveal that the costume has reinforced straps on either side that hug his body.

The redesigned chest of the suit likely allows the Merc with a Mouth a bit more reach and flexibility, as it’s surely easier to move in than the all-leather look from the first two films. This can benefit Ryan Reynolds (and his stunt double) in close combat and when he's dual wielding his katanas.

The straps that go down the sides of the costume may help keep the suit in one piece, as it was torn to shreds in the last franchise installment. Whether it's flames thrown from Firefist that the suit has to withstand or the Juggernaut literally tearing the masked assassin in half, hopefully, these upgrades will help keep Deadpool in one piece.

3.) Deadpool With a Touch of Gold

The finer details of Deadpool's design go a long way in implying his military and tactical experience. One of the easiest ways for fans to spot this is the assassin's handgun holsters that are buckled to his legs.

The new photos for Deadpool 3 reveal a slight change to this design, too, as the straps holding Wade Wilson's pistols are now secured by golden buckles rather than the tactical plastic ones that he usually prefers.

This change could imply that Deadpool will have access to some fancier weaponry, perhaps with the help of his new friend, Cable. It could also be further teasing the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU with the classic gold accents, as Wolverine's yellow suit will be far from the only mutant-related reference in the Merc with a Mouth's threequel film.

4.) No Mistaking Deadpool This Time

Another change that fans of Marvel Comics will be happy to see is Wade Wilson's belt buckle now includes the iconic Deadpool logo.

The first two Deadpool movies more cleverly disguised the classic logo on his utility belt, but Deadpool 3 will put the Regenerating Degenerate's stamp on full display.

If anyone questions who that mysterious, red-masked assassin was making bad jokes about while killing all those bad guys, hopefully, they got a good look at his belt.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to release on May 3, 2024.