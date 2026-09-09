Jimmy Olsen Series Reveals First Look at Gorilla Grodd on Set (Photos)

Fans were pleasantly surprised and curious when Gorilla Grodd made a brief cameo in the first season of Creature Commandos as Princess Ilana Rostovic's right-hand ape as she devastated the world, including all of its superheroes. He thankfully wasn't forgotten, as it was recently announced that Jimmy Tatro would be playing the simian supervillain in HBO Max's upcoming mockumentary series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, starring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen.

Filming has been ongoing for weeks on the true crime satire, with photos of outdoor sets flooding the internet, revealing that one of the primary locations will be the Georgia Institute of Technology in Midtown Atlanta. However, one fan on X, AtlantaDCFans, captured several photos of Gorilla Grodd on set.

Similar to The Thing in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Step, the supervillain was entirely practical in these photos, even wearing layers of human clothing, including a dorky sweater vest and a graduation robe. According to Jimmy Tatro on the Pardon My Take podcast, his role is "mostly voice acting" and that "they're gonna use my expressions," meaning that this practical Grodd is likely only for reference for the VFX artists.

Although it's curious what possible context there would be for an ape supremacist like Gorilla Grodd to be attending a human college and debasing himself by wearing human clothing.