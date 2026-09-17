DCU Gorilla Grodd Set Photos Confirm A Surprising Superman Connection

The DC Universe's Gorilla Grodd has a bigger connection to Superman in this universe than many fans would imagine. Grodd is typically known for his ties to the Flash, but he and Clark Kent share an unexpected link. The killer ape makes his live-action DC Studios debut in the upcoming HBO Max mockumentary comedy The People v. Gorilla Grodd, with Jimmy Tatro in the role. The series follows Superman character Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, as he produces an eight-part Daily Planet "true" crime docuseries reopening one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials. Grodd was convicted of killing his father, the King of Gorilla City, but has always maintained his innocence, and Olsen sets out to learn whether the conviction was wrongful.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd started shooting at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in early September, with the university standing in for Metropolis University. Set photos reveal that some scenes filmed there are set in 2015. One notable banner included the school's seal, which read "160 Years, 1855–2015." This is an interesting detail because if Metropolis University celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2015, the show will take audiences back a full decade before the events of 2025's Superman.

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In that movie, Clark was revealed to hold a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Metropolis University, earned cum laude. The film also established him as 29 years old in 2025. That means he was 19 or 20 during the show's 2015 timeline, which is typically sophomore or junior year for an American student. In other words, Clark was studying on the same campus Grodd attended, and may well have crossed paths with him.

Set photos from the university show Grodd in a white button-up, patterned sweater vest, and gray slacks, peak preppy campus attire. One set video even captured him performing with Metropolis University's a cappella group, suggesting the series will lean into the absurd humor of a gorilla living an ordinary college life. Other images show him in a graduation cap and gown, indicating that Grodd completed his university education, presumably with flying colors. He is a superintelligent gorilla, after all.

Gorilla Grodd Has a Strong Connection to the Broader DCU

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Grodd's link to Clark Kent is a fun detail, but it also reveals how integral the ape will be to the wider DCU. Grodd already appeared in the DCU's first HBO Max TV show, Creature Commandos, where Circe showed Amanda Waller a vision of the future. In it, Grodd allies with Princess Ilana Rostovic to conquer the world, leaving Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and a long list of heroes dead on the battlefield.

James Gunn planting a Gorilla Grodd seed that early isn't trivial. The fact that the villain is getting his own project before characters like Batman and Wonder Woman also hints at how important he is to the world Gunn is building. He could well become a major antagonist as the universe fleshes out and more heroes are introduced, especially the Flash.

The HBO Max show is even reportedly adding two more Flash villains, Murmur and Golden Glider, which opens the door for the Scarlet Speedster's DCU introduction. Grodd's long history with the hero makes his involvement all the more likely.

In the comics, Grodd first appeared in The Flash #106 in 1959, created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He hails from Gorilla City, a hidden African city of hyperintelligent apes, and his telepathic and telekinetic powers made him one of the Flash's greatest enemies.

He's dangerous enough to be a Justice League-level threat, and the team has clashed with him countless times on the page. If Grodd ends up central to the DCU, he could be one of the big bads who battle the Justice League when Gunn finally introduces the full team.