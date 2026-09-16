HBO Max Boss Confirms Only 1 DC Universe Series Is Currently In Active Development

DC Studios, since its inception, has been successful with TV shows, releasing hits like Peacemaker and Lanterns. But for all its achievements on streaming, the DCU currently has only one series in active development, according to one of HBO Max's top executives. This comes as a surprise given the numerous DCU shows reported to be in the works at the studio, including a Superman spinoff centered on Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific.

In an interview with Deadline, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, revealed that The People v. Gorilla Grodd is the only DCU show in active development at HBO Max. Filming on the series centered on the iconic Flash villain commenced in early September, alongside the release of a first look at its titular character. Bloys' comments came on the heels of HBO's strong showing at the Emmys, where the network walked away with 21 wins, second only to Apple TV's 28. During the conversation, he addressed the recent shake-up in DC Studios' TV slate and explained why so many announced projects never made it to air, saying, "People read about development and they assume that those are greenlit shows":

"You know what I would say about that? It's the same thing with Game of Thrones. People read about development and they assume that those are greenlit shows, and they're development. And everybody knows that development is just that — you're trying things, you take big swings, not everything comes through. I would say our track record in DC, from Watchmen to Peacemaker to Penguin and now Lanterns, is pretty good. We're very selective. We're careful about what we do, nothing has changed. You'll read about development, but focus on what we're greenlighting."

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The HBO Max boss was then asked if anything else was in development, to which he answered: "No, not right now, obviously you've got Gorilla Grodd, which I'm very happy about, doing something different, and I think it's a really fun idea. They just started shooting."

Bloys' comments are interesting given that Creature Commandos Season 2 is in active development at HBO Max, with Dean Lorey returning as showrunner and taking over writing duties from Gunn alongside a writers' room.

A Mister Miracle animated series is also confirmed to be in active development, with comic book writer Tom King, who co-created the acclaimed source run with Mitch Gerads, serving as showrunner. Casting is currently underway, with Nathan Fillion even confirmed to voice Guy Gardner. It is likely that Bloys was referring to live-action shows only in his statement.

Which Other Live-Action DCU Shows Could Enter Active Development?

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The People v. Gorilla Grodd being the only live-action show in development does make one wonder which other DCU series could move up the studio's priority list. DC Studios' biggest show yet, Lanterns, is currently streaming on HBO Max and has delivered incredible numbers since it premiered. The first episode raked in 9.3 million views in its first three days, the biggest premiere ever for a DC Studios show on the platform. Lanterns hasn't been confirmed for a second season, but a follow-up seems like a no-brainer given how dense Green Lantern lore is. The show also seems set up to explore other colors of the emotional spectrum beyond the Green Lantern Corps, which would demand more than one season to do justice to. If James Gunn decides to continue, it would likely move into active development quickly.

Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific series is another strong candidate. The character gained solid popularity when he made his DCU debut in Superman, and he's set to return in Man of Tomorrow, which is poised to be an even bigger film, as it involves Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up against a powerful alien threat in Brainiac. By the end of that film's theatrical run, Mister Terrific could be even more popular with general audiences, prompting DC Studios to fast-track his show.

Booster Gold also has a decent chance, despite original writer David Jenkins stepping away from the project. The series is still alive at DC Studios and is set to move forward with a new creative team. Should Gunn find the ideal team and a good script, its development could be fast-tracked as well.