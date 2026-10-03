Marvel Studios Releases Highest Quality Image Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Yet

Several images of Doctor Doom have taken the internet by storm ever since Marvel Studios unveiled Robert Downey Jr. as the man portraying the Latverian in Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024. A new look at the villain has now surfaced, and it is of sharper quality than anything circulating online. After playing Iron Man for over a decade, Downey is entering his villain era as his character takes on the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, and more hero factions in the December 18 blockbuster.

Popular popcorn brand Pop Secret, in celebration of a new partnership with Marvel Studios ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled new key art centered on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom. The most striking thing about the artwork is its crispness, which makes all previous Doom art look dull by comparison. The image fronts Pop Secret's limited-edition Avengers: Doomsday packaging across select microwave and ready-to-eat varieties, including Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Butter, and Double Cheddar, with the products arranged on the left.

Pop Secret/ Marvel Studios

The right side focuses on Doom, clad in his trademark green hooded cloak, fastened to his heavy silver armor at two shoulder pauldrons. He stands, stoic as ever, with a green window styled like stained glass as his backdrop.

Marvel Studios

The render is clean, and his armor appears greener than in any Doom image that has surfaced online. Doom shares the packaging wave with Cyclops, Thor, Gambit, and Sue Storm, and the promotion also comes with Fandango rewards and a New York City sweepstakes for fans who buy in.

Marvel Studios

The first official artwork offering a full view of the villain surfaced at Disney's marketing expo in Shanghai in late 2025, showing an ominous Doom with his hands clasped. Fans expected more glimpses of the villain after that, but the four teaser previews attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash that followed, starting that December, focused on the heroes instead, spotlighting Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the returning X-Men, and the warriors of Wakanda.

Marvel then released its first full Doomsday trailer before its Hall H appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where a new Doctor Doom poster was unveiled. The full trailer opened with Doom on his throne as Sue Storm narrated his tragic past, and it showed him casually catching Thor's hammer mid-throw.

Marvel Studios

In the poster, he looked downright menacing, walking through a cloud of green smoke. That art ranked among the best Doom posters Marvel has released in terms of image quality, but the new Pop Secret art is even more razor-sharp. At the same event, a Doctor Doom costume went on display, giving fans a realistic idea of how the villain will appear on screen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Another look at Doom arrived at Disney's D23 Expo in August, where the second full Doomsday trailer was released. In that footage, an HD still of Doom raising an army of Sentinels with his Latverian magic quickly surfaced online. The image depicted Doom in his full glory, a villain at the height of his power. The D23 show floor also featured props from the film, including Doom's spellbook.

Hot Toys/ Marvel Studios

Alongside this artwork, action figures gave fans further glimpses of the Latverian. Hot Toys' Doom figure was among the most popular, as one of the few to put Doom's green Latverian magic on display.

Iron Studios/Marvel Studios

Iron Studios also put Doctor Doom on his throne in one of its collectibles, including an exclusive metallic MiniCo variant at D23. These depictions were all high quality, but the new Pop Secret art trumps them.

Will More Doctor Doom Images Be Released Before Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel is far from done with its marketing for Avengers: Doomsday. The studio's rerelease of Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, only arrived last month, with new footage connecting the Infinity Saga finale to Doomsday. With less than three months to go until the movie arrives, promotion is about to get more aggressive, and more images of Doctor Doom are basically guaranteed to be front and center.

Mind you, the trailer released at D23 isn't the movie's final trailer. A final trailer should arrive in the coming weeks, and that footage will likely feature Doom heavily and yield plenty of high-quality stills of Downey's villain. A "Silence Your Phones" theater promo released this week already delivered a fresh shot of him, using his powers rendered with Jack Kirby's iconic crackling energy dots, known to fans as the Kirby Krackle, for the first time in live action.

Downey himself leaned into the theater theme, sharing an Endgame Encore poster of Doom sitting in a cinema seat with a popcorn-filled nano gauntlet under the words "Doom Shall Attend." Fans can expect plenty more where that came from.