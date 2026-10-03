Ahsoka Season 2 Breaks a 41-Year Star Wars Timeline Trend

Ahsoka Season 2 makes an early decision in its trailer footage that bucks the tradition of previous Star Wars live-action series trailers. The upcoming Disney+ show is the next (and potentially only) live-action Star Wars TV show coming down the pipe, with Rosario Dawson's Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, continuing her journey to take down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). After a three-year break between seasons, marketing for Ahsoka Season 2 has finally started to ramp up ahead of its January 2027 release.

The first official trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 was released at D23 in August, and something stood out in its initial moments. The teaser opens with a flashback to a younger, Clone Wars-era Ahsoka, played by Ariana Greenblatt, as she and her Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), battle an enemy in a snow-coated forest. It's only after about 15 seconds of this that the trailer moves into the present timeline, with Dawson portraying Ahsoka.

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The decision to open Ahsoka's trailer with a flashback to a different timeline, with a different actor playing the titular character, is something that Star Wars has never done in its 41 years of making TV shows (1985 marked the first year during which a Star Wars television series debuted with the release of Star Wars: Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO).

Lucasfilm's live-action series journey began in 2019, when The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, and since then, the studio has released six additional live-action streaming projects. However, none of their trailers have opened in this same manner as Ahsoka Season 2's, with a different timeline and lead actor in the initial moments. Often, instead, the focus is on the part of the series' timeline in which the main character is played by the lead actor.

However, that doesn't mean that other live-action Star Wars TV trailers haven't played with flashbacks. The Acolyte is a notable example of a live-action Star Wars show that jumps between time periods, with the High Republic-era story featuring both adult and child versions of its lead characters, Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), whose lives are explored through flashbacks. The series also goes back in time to show younger versions of Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol and Carrie-Anne Moss' Indara, although they are played by the same actors.

Some of these different time periods are referenced in The Acolyte's trailers, although none open with the younger versions of the lead characters.

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Andor Season 2 is another live-action Star Wars show that features significant time jumps, with the season advancing a year every three episodes as it heads toward the beginning of Rogue One's story. While the timeline in Andor is rarely significant enough for different actors to portray the same characters, the marketing did make use of the show's different time periods, jumping around to highlight the significant moments between 5 BBY and 1 BBY.

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The new season of Ahsoka will stream on Disney+ starting January 20, 2027, with Dawson, Mikkelsen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ivanna Sakhno reprising their roles.

Ahsoka Trailer Choice Hints at Season 2's Direction

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2's intriguing timeline placement in its trailer not only breaks a trend for Star Wars live-action trailers but also hints at what's to come in the upcoming episodes.

The decision to open on flashback sequences between Anakin and Ahsoka, with more screen time for Greenblatt's version of the character, suggests that the relationship between the ex-master and apprentice will be key to the upcoming season. Anakin and Ahsoka have had a fractious relationship, going from an inseparable duo in The Clone Wars until Ahsoka exited the Jedi Order, and then Anakin turned into the villain Darth Vader.

Ahsoka has allowed Dawon's Jedi, now older and wiser, to come to terms with some of her trauma related to her relationship with the Jedi Order and her former mentor, with the first season bringing the two together to hash it out in the World Between Worlds. That setting will seemingly continue to be important in Season 2, as Dawon's Ahsoka is also shown talking to the Force ghost version of Anakin in the trailer, hinting at an expanded and continued role for Christensen in the new season.

However, the prominence of Greenblatt's Ahsoka in the trailer also suggests the new season will balance this relationship with more flashbacks of the duo in the Clone Wars era, which fans have been eager to see more of in live action.