Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals Best Look At Steve Rogers & Mjölnir’s Major Redesign

Marvel Studios is celebrating Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers with a movie-accurate Avengers: Doomsday figure from Hot Toys. While Avengers: Endgame closed a chapter in Steve Rogers' story by featuring his happy ending with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, Avengers: Doomsday (premiering on December 18) will bring him back in a major capacity after his decision to be with the love of his life affected the Multiverse. Marketing for Doomsday made it clear that Steve already has a son, and he has completely abandoned his Captain America mantle. Avengers: Endgame Encore's altered ending made the link to Doomsday even more obvious after Tom Hiddleston's Loki interrupted Steve and Peggy's dance, seemingly pulling him out of that life due to the Multiversal anomaly he created.

Hot Toys officially revealed a brand-new 1/6-scale Avengers: Doomsday Steve Rogers figure, depicting the everyday family man version of the MCU hero without the star-spangled suit. The latest figure provides fans with the most detailed look yet at Steve Rogers and Mjolnir's major redesign.

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The 12-inch figure showcases a newly sculpted Chris Evans head with rolling eyeballs, beard, and brushed-back brown hair. The figure also highlighted Steve Rogers' civilian outfit: charcoal-brown jacket, black T-shirt, olive-brown pants, and black shoes. It's also interesting that his left hand has his wedding ring, further cementing his dedication to Peggy Carter.

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The most prominent accessory in this latest Steve Rogers Hot Toys figure is Thor's cracked Mjolnir with an LED core and translucent blue lightning. Other accessories include eight interchangeable hands and the familiar Hot Toys stand.

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As part of the preview, Hot Toys also included a promotional image of Steve Rogers standing alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor, strongly hinting that the pair of original Avengers will spend the majority of Avengers: Doomsday together as they find a way to save the Multiverse and defeat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

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Hot Toys is also releasing a Deluxe Version of the figure that includes a Sentinel-themed diorama base with LED lighting. This Sentinel base appears to be the same one from the previous deluxe version sets of the previously announced figures of Cyclops, Gambit, and Magneto.

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The inclusion of the Sentinel-themed diorama base is important because it signifies that the Sentinel battle is a key part of the narrative and could be crucial to Doctor Doom's plan to eradicate some of the heroes involved in Doomsday.

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A special edition of the Steve Rogers figure will also be unveiled soon, featuring a life-size metal ring as an accessory.

Will Steve Rogers Receive a New Costume In Avengers: Doomsday?

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Hot Toys' latest press release about Steve Rogers' movie-accurate Avengers: Doomsday figure cements the idea that this "regular guy" aesthetic is his only battle-ready costume in the upcoming MCU crossover. While this is an odd choice, it makes sense given the character's narrative trajectory after Avengers: Endgame.

Following his mission to return the stones and passing of the torch moment with Sam Wilson, Avengers: Doomsday will feature a new incarnation of Steve Rogers, a husband and father pulled out of the life he chose with Peggy and thrown into a Multiversal war without ever putting the suit back on. The high-stakes nature of the incoming war explains why Steve didn't have time to put the suit back on, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

It is unknown whether Steve Rogers will receive an upgraded or new costume at some point in Avengers: Doomsday, but his decision to abandon his Endgame suit could be seen as a sign of respect toward Sam Wilson, mainly because he is the current (and only) Captain America in the post-Infinity Saga timeline.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Steve Rogers is a man who is willing to help and sacrifice everything, walking away from the life he fought to have if the people and the worlds beyond it need him to.