Marvel Mjolnir Wielders: 9 MCU Characters Worthy Of Lifting Thor’s Hammer (Complete List)

Mjolnir’s enchantment is one of the clearest moral tests in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Forged in the heart of a dying star on Nidavellir, it was bestowed upon Thor by his father, Odin, who imbued it with a powerful spell: "Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor." Over the years, the MCU has used that line to define character, deliver surprise moments, and set stakes. Who can lift the hammer says as much about heart and intent as it does about physical strength.

That makes Mjolnir’s little list a compelling hall of mirrors. Some wielders are obvious, some not so obvious. Beyond the main continuity, Marvel's multiverse-exploring projects like What If…? and small details in shows like Loki expanded the list of Mjolnir wielders. These stories offer fresh perspectives on what worthiness means across different timelines and circumstances.

Characters Who Have Lifted Mjolnir in the MCU

Thor

Marvel Studios

The original wielder of Mjolnir, Thor's entire arc in the first Thor film revolves around reclaiming the hammer after his arrogance and warmongering led Odin to deem him unworthy. The moment Mjolnir returns to his hand is a powerful symbol of his restored humility and newfound righteousness.

Thor later proved his worthiness time and again, wielding the hammer to save Earth and Asgard. In Avengers: Endgame, even a past version of Thor instinctively knows that only he is worthy of his trusty weapon.

Odin

Marvel Studios

As the one who placed the enchantment on Mjolnir, Odin is intrinsically tied to its power. He is seen wielding the hammer in flashbacks in Thor: Ragnarok before his initial conquests became too ruthless.

Odin's power and judgment ultimately dictate who can lift Mjolnir, as seen when he banishes Thor and his hammer to Earth. Given the darker aspects of his past, however, some have debated his worthiness.

His ability to wield the hammer and place its enchantment is rooted in his position as the All-Father, and it's a testament to Odin's immense power rather than a reflection of a perfect moral record.

Hela

Marvel Studios

As Odin's firstborn and executioner, Hela was the hammer's original wielder during Asgard's conquests. She is powerful enough to catch Mjolnir mid-air and destroy it entirely in Thor: Ragnarok after Odin's death broke the spell's binding.

While Hela's ability to wield Mjolnir predates the worthiness enchantment, her brute strength and mastery of Asgardian magic demonstrate a form of power that transcends the hammer's limitations.

Vision

Marvel Studios

Vision's effortless lifting of Mjolnir in Avengers: Age of Ultron shocked and amused the Avengers. As a synthetic being, he technically falls outside the scope of Odin's enchantment, which only applies to living beings.

Vision's ability to pass the worthiness test without even trying was a subtle nod to his pure intentions and untainted mind, proving to the team that he could be trusted.

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Marvel Studios

The slow reveal of Captain America's worthiness is one of the most rewarding long-running gags in the MCU. In Age of Ultron, he manages to budge the hammer slightly, hinting at his potential.

The payoff in Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers fully wields Mjolnir to stand against Thanos, is a universally celebrated moment that solidified his status as the moral center of the MCU.

Jane Foster (Mighty Thor)

Marvel Studios

Mjolnir’s choice of Jane took on an even deeper emotional significance in Love and Thunder due to the prior, unwitting enchantment Thor had placed upon it. Years before, when Thor and Jane were a couple, Thor casually whispered to Mjolnir to "protect Jane always." This simple, loving command became a powerful, lingering enchantment that remained even after Hela shattered the hammer.

When Jane, dying of cancer, arrived in New Asgard, Mjolnir’s sentience sensed her dire need for protection. Imbued with Thor's long-ago wish, the hammer reforged itself to bestow its power upon her, effectively acting as a cosmic form of life support.

Jane's profound courage and willingness to sacrifice her health for the greater good allow her to wield the hammer's power, providing one of the most emotionally resonant interpretations of the worthiness enchantment.

Bonus: Characters Who Wielded Mjolnir in Alternate Universes

Kahhori

Marvel Studios

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori, an original character created for the What If...? series, offers a unique interpretation of worthiness. In her reality, she gained cosmic powers after falling into a lake imbued with the energy of the Tesseract, or Space Stone. In the Season 2 finale, she joins forces with Captain Carter and a group of other heroes to defeat Strange Supreme.

At one point, Captain Carter tosses Mjolnir to her, and Kahhori is able to wield it by surrounding it with her cosmic energy. She uses the power of the Space Stone to manipulate the enchanted hammer.

So while Kahhori did wield Mjolnir, it is currently unclear if she is worthy enough to pick up the hammer without the aid of the space stone.

Storm

Marvel Animation

Another Multiverse variant, the mutant Storm was seen wielding Mjolnir in a promotional video for the third season of What If...? and in the final episode. In her episode, she is part of a team assembled by the Watcher and wields the hammer with the confidence of a born leader.

Given Storm’s long history as a powerful and respected leader of the X-Men in the comics, her worthiness comes from her unwavering moral compass, her ability to lead, and her immense sense of responsibility.

As the Goddess of Thunder in this reality, Storm proves that even those from vastly different corners of the universe can be worthy of Asgardian power, so long as their spirit is true.

Throg

Marvel Studios

While his appearance was brief and his time as a wielder was likely cut short, the inclusion of Throg in Loki offers a clever Easter egg for comic book fans. In the Void, a version of Mjolnir can be seen buried in the ground, and in a jar nearby, a Variant Frog Thor, or Throg, is seen hopping and struggling to reach it, a scene even Chris Hermsworth found amusing.

In the comics, Loki turns Thor into a frog, and he eventually proves his worthiness by wielding a splinter of Mjolnir, becoming Throg, the Frog of Thunder. See photos of the Frog of Thunder here.

The scene in Loki is a bittersweet nod to this story, showing that even in a different form and a different reality, Thor's inherent worthiness remains, even if he couldn't quite retrieve the hammer.

The jar Throg is in is also labeled "T365," a reference to the Thor comic in which Throg first appeared.