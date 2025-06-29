Marvel Just Revealed This Disney Character Can Wield Thor’s Hammer

Five new variant comic covers were shown by Marvel (via MarvelComicsHQ on X), all of which feature an invasion by Stitch. Stitch is, of course, the co-star of Disney's acclaimed animated franchise, Lilo & Stitch (and its 2025 live-action remake, which wasn't so much acclaimed as it was profitable).

"Meega nala kweesta!" Most run for cover when galactic citizens hear that alien obscenity shouted by a gleeful, squeaky voice. In no uncertain terms, it means that Experiment 626 is on the loose. And outside of the Lilo & Stitch movies and shows, the chaotic blue devil has inserted himself into a number of other Disney universes. It never goes well. Case in point: One of the covers for Captain America #3, drawn by Ben Su, shows Cap grabbing Stitch by the scruff with an ice cream-covered shield on his other arm. But none of these covers are more horrifying than the one for Avengers # 30 by artist Humberto Ramos.

In the artwork, Stitch swiped Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, the conduit for the Asgardian's many lightning-based abilities. To make matters much worse, those worthy of picking up Mjolnir are granted Thor's godly powers. If Stitch has the hammer, this confirms his worthiness. The Marvel Comics universe better say its prayers.

There are many ways to describe Stitch: cute, cuddly, a kindred spirit to the most charmingly weird little girl in Hawaii. And all those attributes can still be true when considering Dr. Jumba Jookiba's original genetic programming: Stitch was created and intended only to destroy.

But when the little bugger escaped to Earth, something happened that no one, especially Jumba, could have predicted. On the Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi, he met Lilo, who loves him unconditionally and teaches him how to be the best version of his diminutive extraterrestrial self: a friend.

Perhaps his endearing connection to Lilo is what deemed Stitch worthy of wielding Mjolnir, or maybe it was his warrior-like penchant for rushing headfirst into danger (which he usually caused).

The specifics of Mjolnir's worthiness enchantment have never been clear. What matters is that, in the Avengers cover, the mighty weapon is now clenched in the jaw of a small, hyperactive mayhem dog. And that's the last place it should be.

Looking at the other three variant covers: Move over, Peter Parker, Stitch is something of a wall-crawler himself. Luciano Vecchio's piece for The Amazing Spider-Man #11 captures Spider-Man and Stitch both stuck to the background. If that doesn't set off Pete's Spidey-Sense, nothing will.

For X-Men #22, Phil Noto drew Stitch in his full alien form, antennae and extra arms extended, standing short while the X-Men tower over him, looking confused. After centuries of living, Wolverine may have finally met his match.

Lastly, Stitch bounces all around Paco Medina's cover for Fantastic Four #3 like a pinball, upsetting everyone from Invisible Woman to The Wizard along the way. Experiment 626 even busted out a ukulele at one point, likely to serenade his audience with some Elvis Presley tunes.

These new variant covers will be available to purchase in September 2025. The live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation is playing in theaters now. Lilo & Stitch will be one of the last times Disney tries to resurrect an animated classic and convert it to live-action. After its disappointment in Snow White's box office earnings, the studio halted development on several such projects, leaving only Moana guaranteed for release.