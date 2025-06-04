Disney's Lilo & Stitch Box Office Just Surpassed The Best Movie of 2025

Disney's Lilo & Stitch has officially overtaken what many believe is the best film of 2025 so far, marking a major box office milestone. The live-action remake has soared like the Phoenix up the charts since its release, fueled by nostalgic fans and positive word of mouth.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch has officially surpassed Sinners at the domestic box office, reaching $278.9 million after just its second weekend in theaters. The modern reimagining continues its hot streak following a record-setting $182.6 million Memorial Day debut, adding another $61.8 million in weekend two to remain atop the charts. Its rapid success has now edged out Sinners, which has earned an impressive $267.1 million domestically since its release over six weeks ago.

The box office triumph also marks a much-needed win for Disney, which had suffered three straight theatrical disappointments leading up to Lilo & Stitch. After months of underperformance, this live-action hit has reignited momentum for the studio after Warner Bros. had been on an incredible run to start the year.

Lilo & Stitch

Sinners has been widely regarded as the best movie of 2025 so far, earning rave reviews from both critics and audiences with a 97% critics score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As an original, R-rated film with no built-in franchise or IP, Sinners stunned the industry with its box office legs, particularly during its second weekend when it posted a legendary -4.8% drop, virtually unheard of for an adult drama. Its global total has climbed to over $350 million, making it a true breakout hit.

Still, Lilo & Stitch has proven to be a box office juggernaut in its own right, likely on its way to becoming the first $1 billion film of the year.

This isn't the first beloved film that Lilo & Stitch has cruised past at the box office. During its first few days in theaters, Lilo & Stitch surpassed Top Gun: Maverick and Avengers: Endgame to set a new Memorial Day box office record. The film scored the fourth biggest Monday in box office history with $36.6 million.

Lilo and Stitch Passed Sinners at the Box Office, Which Movie Is Next?

Sinners

While Sinners stands as Warner Bros.' biggest original hit of the year, the studio's true box office crown jewel in 2025 is A Minecraft Movie. With over $422 million domestically and a staggering $948 million worldwide, the kid-friendly blockbuster has set a high bar for family films this year.

Lilo & Stitch is currently trailing Minecraft in both categories but remains a strong contender, with over $613 million globally after just 10 days. While it's facing an uphill battle to top Minecraft, the live-action remake, which made several key story changes from the 2002 original, is best suited to to overtake the global video game adaptation sensation.

On a wider scale, this summer is going to be filled with major blockbusters, including Universal Pictures and DreamWorks' first live-action remake with How To Train Your Dragon, followed by an epic three-headed monster this July with Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This would have been shocking to state at the beginning of the year, but despite those big-name titles, there's a chance Lilo & Stitch ultimately outgrossed them all and is the biggest movie of the summer.