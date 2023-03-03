Avengers Endgame: Marvel Celebrates Chris Evans' Iconic Scene With New Merch

A new collectible figure celebrated one of Avengers: Endgame's most iconic scenes featuring Chris Evans' Captain America lifting Thor's hammer Mjolnir.

Avengers: Endgame delivered on 10 years worth of teases, build-ups, and throw-away lines in bringing the stories of several heroes to a close. Tony Stark made the sacrifice play, Steve Rogers finally got his dance with Peggy Carter, and the latter managed a historic MCU feat that few others have done: wielding Thor's hammer.

Endgame was packed with crowd-pleasing moments, but few drew quite the reaction of Captain America showing off his worthiness. The climactic moment fulfilled a tease as far back as Avengers: Age of Ultron in which Rogers was the only Avenger able to slightly budge Thor's Asgardian weapon.

Captain America Lifts Thor's Hammer in New Avengers Merch

Entertainment Earth listed an exclusive new Avengers: Endgame Captain America figure for release in May 2023 from Funko's Vinyl Soda line.

The limited edition figure celebrates an iconic moment for Chris Evans' hero as he wields both Thor's hammer Mjolnir and his famous vibranium shield into battle.

Pre-order the new Avengers: Endgame Captain America Vinyl Soda here.

Funko

The collectible can that holds the four-inch figure boasts an artistic recreation of the moment in which the Avengers leader was first able to lift Mjolnir.

Funko

The moment in which Captain America finally lifted Mjolnir to save Thor from Thanos' crushing blow is considered by many to be Endgame's best, as it pays off years of theories, speculation, and teases as far back as 2015's Age of Ultron.

Marvel Studios

A special Chase variant will be included in a limited amount of orders at random, with this alternate metallic-deco version displaying Captain America with a broken shield, representing the damage Thanos did to the vibranium guard later on.

Funko

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers already received several Avengers: Endgame Funko figures before, including an Old Man Steve from the movie's ending.

Marvel Celebrates Avengers: Endgame Four Years Later

Even coming on four years and 19 MCU releases yet, Marvel Studios continues to celebrate its monstrous success that was Avengers: Endgame. And, after all, this makes complete from a merchandising standpoint, given the buzz that still surrounds that movie and the heroes from the Infinity Saga era of the MCU.

Due to a desire to prevent spoilers, spoiler-heavy moments such as many of those in Avengers: Endgame cannot be represented in merchandise at the time. And since product lines take months to design, produce, and distribute, they often can't be seen in toy form for months and years later.

Spider-Man: No Way Home came out over a year ago now, and LEGO is only just producing sets with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. Most of the sets at the time instead adapted scenes from past films and entirely made-up scenes, just like Marvel did before for spoiler-sensitive movies like. Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is streaming now on Disney+.