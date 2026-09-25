Avengers: Endgame Encore Changes The Original Movie’s Ending In 2 Key Ways That Directly Set Up Doomsday

Avengers Endgame: Encore's updated ending changed two major moments that tie directly to Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios finally unleashed Endgame: Encore upon theaters, allowing audiences to recap the last outing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes before Doomsday, albeit with some crucial changes. While the studio has altered Endgame in some minor ways, the big differences include an extended ending, two new post-credits scenes, and a significant update to the blockbuster's original stinger, all of which better lay the groundwork for Doomsday.

The Avengers: Endgame re-release had only one key change before the credits rolled, following directly from the original ending and the moment when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter finally got their dance. Their iconic kiss to "It's Been a Long, Long Time" was interrupted by five knocks at the door, which Peggy answered as Steve hid out of sight behind a wall to see Tom Hiddleston's Loki, seemingly during the timeline of Disney+'s Loki Season 2.

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After Peggy asked, "Can I help you?" Loki retorted, "No, but I can help you," before Steve came out of hiding to face his once-rival. The first Doomsday trailer included more of Loki's swing by the Rogers household, with the God of Stories handing Steve his TVA business card, presumably in case he ever needs help.

Endgame: Encore's altered ending was followed by a mid-credits scene that would be better placed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That scene has no major connection to Endgame; instead, it refocuses on Mark Ruffalo's Hulk after his antics with the web-slinger before Doctor Doom collects him for unknown reasons.

After the credits, Endgame: Encore has another stinger centered around the TVA and the Incursions that are tearing apart the Multiverse. However, those who missed Disney+'s Loki will be confused about how Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief went from vanishing with the Tesseract to getting a new title at the TVA.

These moments serve more as additions to Endgame, which originally lacked any post-credits scene, than as retcons of what was there. That said, Endgame still released with one post-credits surprise, as the Marvel Studios logo was joined by the clanging of Tony Stark forging his mask as a tribute to the fallen Avenger.

Fans once viewed each clang of a hammer as a callback to Iron Man and the sounds that echoed from an Afghan cave, but Endgame: Encore changes everything about that tribute. As the first clang lands, enthusiastic audiences see Doctor Doom forging his infamous mask over a burning flame, before the second brings an up-close look at Victor von Doom's masked face as he does so.

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The change is bound to change Endgame for audiences for years to come, Encore edition or not, as the clangs that were once intended as a celebration of the MCU's greatest heroes now read as a brief, exciting tease of the Avengers' next big bad.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is playing now in most territories and is expected to start streaming on Disney+ in time for fans to enjoy before Doomsday launches just before the holidays on December 18 (December 16 in some regions).

Why Changing Avengers: Endgame's Perfect Ending Is a Risky Move

Strangely enough, Avengers Endgame: Encore's surprise reunion of Steve Rogers and Loki is the only Doomsday tease that truly belongs in the re-release. The Hulk-focused horror would have been better suited in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while the TVA and Incursions tease had a perfect spot in Loki Season 2.

While some fans were hoping for more from Endgame: Encore than a few short stings tacked on at the end, such as scenes of Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones, the re-release makes a point of leaving what was there untarnished. In a way, that reflects Marvel Studios' desire to make Doomsday a true sequel to Endgame, not something that rewrites its ending or storyline.

Of course, the tough task still to come for Marvel Studios will be where to leave Steve Rogers, that doesn't feel like a repeat of Endgame, nor tarnishes what many consider to be a perfect ending for a soldier coming home from war. While Steve could make the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Doctor Doom, bringing him back just to kill him off may be seen as a disservice to his original ending.