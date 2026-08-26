Marvel Studios Officially Alters Avengers: Endgame Footage For Encore Release (Photos)

Avengers: Endgame Encore's first trailer confirmed that Marvel Studios has altered the seven-year-old Infinity Saga finale for its 2026 theatrical re-release. Fans already know that IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings of the Endgame Encore will arrive with an "exclusive look" at Avengers: Doomsday, which will presumably be tagged on after the credits when the re-release arrives on Friday, September 25.

Marvel Studios released the first official trailers for Avengers: Endgame Encore, and fans online have concluded that certain shots have been updated between the original 2019 blockbuster and its upcoming 2026 re-release. The changes, if real, would address one of the biggest criticisms that Endgame faced back in the day.

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For instance, one shot of Thanos leading his armies into battle with Earth's Mightiest Heroes clearly has increased contrast and saturation in the Encore trailer now available on YouTube, versus the version of Endgame streaming on Disney+. Even the Mad Titan himself appears noticeably more purple and less washed-out than he once did, more in line with his design on the pages of Marvel Comics.

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While Endgame was widely praised as a thrilling, satisfying conclusion to the Infinity Saga, some were critical of the color grading, calling it flat, desaturated, and muddy at times, often leaning too far into a brown-and-gray color palette.

These criticisms were only heightened in the grand finale battle, as once the portals' light had faded, what remained was a somewhat dreary battleground, arguably fitting for a war for the fate of the universe.

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In general, the Russo Brothers' MCU works have faced backlash over their color grading, particularly in Captain America: Civil War. However, the Russos defended the decision for Civil War to be "devoid of color," noting the intentional decision to visually represent the "mortally gray area" that the heroes were slipping into.

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These supposed updates for Endgame Encore could help create a smoother transition into Doomsday, which has been praised for its brighter, more stylized, and dynamically colored aesthetic with a richer palette. After all, the Russo Brothers are bound to have refined their craft in their seven-year MCU absence.

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Some of the comparison posts circulating on social media comparing Endgame and Endgame Encore seem to have been edited to exaggerate the changes. Those placed side-by-side by The Direct within this article are unedited and true to how they were released online by the House of Mouse.

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Marvel Studios has made a minor update to one of Endgame's most famous lines of dialogue from Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, "When you mess with time, it tends to mess back." While mostly insignificant, the dialogue now declares, "When you mess with time, time tends to mess back."

The change, while minor and mostly meaningless, adds emphasis to the line, which many have speculated will soon be integral to Doomsday. Stark may have inadvertently foreshadowed how Steve Rogers' journey back in time will lead to an Incursion and Doctor Doom's quest for vengeance, hence "[messin'] back."

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Notably, it's possible that nothing has changed in Endgame, and these apparent differences are just due to the trailer or to different video compression systems. The truth about what has changed in Endgame and what Doomsday's exclusive look entails won't be revealed until it hits theaters on Friday, September 25.

What Other Changes Will Avengers: Endgame's Re-Release Make?

Of course, many will be eager to discover what else Marvel Studios has changed beyond minor color-grading adjustments and the addition of a Phase 6 clip. Some have speculated that Endgame's Cassie Lang actress, Emma Fuhrmann, will be replaced by her Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania successor, Kathryn Newton, for Cassie Lang's cameo, although such a change would invite backlash.

Regardless, fans should temper expectations for any sizable changes, as Endgame Encore has been branded a re-release, not an extended cut. While some dialogue could be added or adjusted here and there to thematically link more closely to Doomsday, almost as if it were always planned, the movie will mostly remain intact, so don't expect Doctor Doom to suddenly pop up before the credits.

Now that Doomsday is finally following up on Endgame's ending, there is no better time to relive the blockbuster experience on the big screen. Those who turn up to theaters for the Encore will be rewarded with a unique chance to relive one of the MCU's best theatrical experiences, some kind of trailer or clip from Doomsday, and the chance to collect some unique Iron Man-themed popcorn buckets.

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is just $126 million behind Avatar and the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time globally. The anticipation of reliving a major theatrical event, combined with an exclusive look at Doomsday, could earn Endgame Encore enough to push the Infinity Saga epic back over the edge.