Spider-Verse 3's Trailer Is On Its Way - Here's Exactly When It's Expected Online

Spider-Verse 3 (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse) is on its way towards getting its first official trailer released. Originally planned for a release in theaters over two years ago, Sony Animation is finally approaching the release of the third chapter in its hit animated Spider-Verse saga, led by Shameik Moore's Miles Morales. Now that the sequel is less than a year away from its debut, the big question is when Sony will kick off its highly anticipated marketing campaign.

Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to be released in theaters on June 18, 2027. With the sequel now just under nine months away from its release, Sony is preparing for the release of the threequel's first trailer, after originally showing a first look at the movie at CinemaCon 2026 in April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For reference, Sony delivered the first trailer for the original movie in this saga, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on December 9, 2017, which was a full year before its December 10, 2018, release date. Then, the studio revealed the first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon in April 2022 before the first trailer premiered on December 13, 2022. This was a little under six months before its theatrical release on June 2, 2023.

Looking at the MCU's live-action movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming had about seven months between its first trailer's release (December 10, 2016) and its premiere date (July 7, 2017). About two years later, Spider-Man: Far From Home had its first trailer debut online on January 15, 2019, just under six months before it had its premiere on July 2, 2019.

Another two years passed before Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures delivered the MCU's third Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home; its first trailer arrived on August 24, 2021, and the movie started dominating theaters less than three months later on December 17, 2021. In the MCU's Phase 6 slate, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a similarly short promotional tour, with its first trailer released on March 18, 2026, just over four months before it came to theaters on July 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, the expectation is that Sony will deliver the first Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer before the end of the year, likely in the first couple of weeks of December. This would give the threequel about six full months ahead of its theatrical debut, which would fall right in line with the previous two animated movies and the first two live-action MCU Spidey films.

As for movies it could be attached to, the first option is Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts on December 18 and is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, if not the decade. Should Sony want to attach the trailer to one of its own movies, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: Open World could be the next viable option, as it comes out a week later on Christmas Day.

What May Be Shown in Spider-Verse 3 Trailer

Sony Animation

At CinemaCon this year, fans got an exciting tease for what is coming in Sony's third Spider-Verse movie. This kicked off with revisiting the two Miles Moraleses on Earth-42, as the main Miles had been taken captive by Miles G. Morales and his own version of Uncle Aaron Davis. From here, a massive battle ensues when the OG Miles tries to escape, hoping to get back to his home universe to save his father.

Looking ahead, some of this could be revisited in the first publicly-released trailer for Spider-Verse 3 when it is eventually released. Along with new looks at both Miles Moraleses, the trailer is likely to focus heavily on Hailee Steinfeld's return as Gwen Stacy, all while Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara and other Spider-people hunt down Miles and Gwen across the multiverse.

This is also when more details about the main story will likely be revealed, as no specific plot details about the movie have been revealed yet. Likely to debut sometime late this year or early next year, that first trailer will do plenty to ramp up anticipation for this movie after four years away from the story.