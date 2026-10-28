LEGO Goes Big on Spider-Verse 3's Record-Breaking 1068-Piece Spider-Man Set, Just $0.08 a Brick (Leak)

A new leak has LEGO swinging big for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with a massive 1,068-piece set that works out to a meager $0.08 a brick. The big-swing animated movie closes out Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Verse trilogy in 2027, riding the Spidey high as the next Spider-Man movie after the live-action Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It will most likely go down as the most profitable movie in the animated studio's history, and not just at the box office. Merchandise and toys count too, like LEGO sets that are bound to fly off the shelves.

Instagram user @unibricks recently leaked details on two new Beyond the Spider-Verse LEGO sets, both now expected to release in April 2027, about two months before the movie hits theaters.

The main point of interest here is set 67015, the "Spider-Punk Statue," a buildable figure of Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya in the movies).

The guitar-wielding punk rocker made his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and is confirmed to be back for Beyond. The statue clocks in at a whopping 1,068 pieces, making it the largest LEGO set ever based on the Spider-Verse movies. That's nearly triple the 375 pieces in 2025's Miles Morales vs. The Spot.

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It also comes with a Spider-Punk minifigure, and at $89.99, the set works out to just over $0.08 per piece.

Ten cents per piece is generally considered good value for LEGO, so dipping below that makes this a very good deal. The Miles Morales vs. The Spot set, by comparison, came in at roughly $0.13 per piece.

Sony Pictures Animation

The Spider-Punk set will probably end up being quite large, though no dimensions were included in the leak. LEGO could be helping Sony set up for the reported Spider-Punk-focused spin-off movie that (in theory) will release sometime after Beyond.

The second set, 67013, is only listed as a motorcycle from Beyond the Spider-Verse for now. It packs 184 pieces and three unnamed minifigures for $24.99, which comes out to roughly $0.14 per piece. That's less than a fifth of the Spider-Punk Statue's piece count for more than a quarter of its price.

Sony Pictures Animation

The leading theory already is that the bike belongs to Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), the pregnant, motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman from Across the Spider-Verse.

That 2023 sequel left Jessica on the side of Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) and his Spider-Society, which tried to stop Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) from "fixing" his canon event. That puts her on the opposite side of the team Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) assembled to find Miles heading into the finale.

Sony Pictures Animation

These two LEGO sets would join 67016, a previously leaked Peni Parker mech set that reportedly bundles minifigures of Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Its price and piece count weren't part of that leak, but it's expected to be part of the same April 2027 wave.

Given the pinpoint release date predictions, that could help fans navigate when to expect the first publicly released Spider-Verse 3 trailer online, just over 600 days before its release.

When to Expect the Spider-Verse 3 Trailer

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First off, Beyond the Spider-Verse technically already has a first trailer, but Sony has only screened it behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2026 this past April.

The footage picked up on Earth-42, the universe without a Spider-Man where Miles got stranded at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. In it, Miles was held captive by that world's Miles G. Morales and Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali), leading to a brawl as he fought to escape and get home to save his father.

An unfinished trailer has since leaked online, to the chagrin of Sony, but nothing official has hit the web yet.

The studio is working off of the same playbook from Across, showing footage at CinemaCon in April 2022 before releasing a full trailer that December, a little under six months before the movie hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

With Beyond set for June 18, 2027, its first online trailer should be here before the end of the year, likely in early December. That would give it about six months of runway, mirroring how Across rolled out. A fitting release to coincide with the trailer would be Sony's own Jumanji: Open World, which hits theaters on Christmas Day.