Marvel Won't Release 'Spider-Man 5' Until After 6 Big MCU Movies

Spider-Man 5 might still be a long time away from release, but there are six major new movies coming before then. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures kept their Spider-Man franchise on a strict bi-annual release schedule, even through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the studios took a break between Spider-Man trilogies, leaving an almost five-year gap between 2021's No Way Home and 2026's Brand New Day. Nobody truly knows when Spider-Man 5 will happen yet, but Tom Holland is almost certainly coming back for another movie as he edges closer to fulfilling his goal of ushering Miles Morales into Spider-Man 5.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton is widely expected to direct Spider-Man 5 following the success of Brand New Day, but his busy schedule may delay the project. The filmmaker is next helming the live-action Naruto adaptation and recently signed on to direct a Hawaii Five-0 movie, on top of which he technically remains attached to direct the long-awaited Shang-Chi 2 for Marvel Studios.

Sony Pictures

That could push Spider-Man 5's production, and therefore release, back by several years, leading to another long wait between movies. In the meantime, Holland will be busy leading Paul King's untitled Fred Astaire biopic and potentially appearing in the upcoming Avengers movies, ensuring that his Spider-Man isn't completely absent from the MCU during the gap between solo outings.

Many fans are convinced that Spider-Man 5 will take advantage of Daredevil: Born Again's recent cancellation to finally bring the web-slinging hero face-to-face with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. That could turn Spider-Man 5 into a larger street-level event that spins directly out of Born Again Season 3 when it premieres on Disney+ next March.

Audiences may be waiting until 2029 or 2030 for Spider-Man 5, which could boost its chances of replicating Brand New Day's box office by keeping fans eager for more. In the meantime, there are at least six major Marvel movies expected to hit theaters before then in Phases 6 and 7, as well as the Spider-Verse.

All 6 Marvel Movies Expected to Release Before Spider-Man 5

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Next up for the MCU in theaters after Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. Unfortunately, unlike the last two Avengers ensembles, Tom Holland's Peter Parker isn't expected to appear, at least not in a major capacity, although Spider-Man will still appear.

Doomsday will reportedly open in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe, with Tobey Maguire's Spidey returning to take on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool amid an Incursion with the Fox X-Men universe.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures is lessening the impact of the long wait for a Brand New Day sequel with another Spider-Man movie, Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for release on June 18, 2027. Fans have already waited three years since Across the Spider-Verse landed in June 2023 for the third and final chapter of Miles Morales' story, which was once slated for March 2024, just nine months after the second chapter.

The animated trilogy-capper will once again feature Spider-Man Variants from across the Multiverse as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller hope to stick the landing with the acclaimed, innovative saga. After Across the Spider-Verse featured archive footage cameos from the live-action Spider-Men, it certainly isn't out of the question that Holland's Peter Parker could be back in Beyond.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man may be taking a minor role in Avengers: Doomsday, but the web-slinger will reportedly get the chance to shine on a Multiversal scale in Secret Wars when it finally arrives on December 17, 2027. Brand New Day's post-credits scene already established that Spidey is heading back to space, which many fans seem to agree was a tease for his return on Battleworld in Secret Wars.

It has been heavily rumored that both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire will play major roles on Battleworld in Secret Wars, although there has been no reliable word on Andrew Garfield's return chances. Many have theorized that the two Spider-Men will be among the few heroes who remember the old Multiverse before Doctor Doom's reign and that they will help lead a rebellion against him.

X-Men

Marvel Comics

In many ways, Brand New Day was the perfect prequel to the MCU's X-Men reboot movie ahead of its release on May 5, 2028, to kick off Phase 7. Following her debut in Spider-Man 4, Sadie Sink will reprise Jean Grey alongside her new mutant allies, with Tramell Tillman's William Metzger reportedly coming along too.

When the credits roll on Brand New Day, Peter Parker and Jean Grey have set aside their differences and formed something of a friendship as he guided her toward the light that will shape her heroic journey to come. Unfortunately, not all of mutantkind may be quite as fond of the wall-crawler after Spider-Man 4, as Peter inadvertently created the greatest weapon against the new X-Men.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios' Phase 7 will establish its second new franchise with Ghost Rider set to debut in theaters on July 28, 2028. The flick is helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Barbie actor Ryan Gosling as the Spirit of Vengeance, fresh off their collaboration on Star Wars: Starfighter.

Unfortunately, the story of Ghost Rider remains a complete mystery, and it will likely stay that way until closer to production, which starts in 2027. Fans shouldn't expect anything to do with Spider-Man in Ghost Rider, even if Peter Parker is getting the horror treatment in Marvel Comics this year.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Closing out Marvel Studios' confirmed upcoming slate on December 15, 2028, is Black Panther 3, once again directed by Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler. This time around, the MCU is introducing a brand new Black Panther, as The Long Walk star David Jonsson will board the MCU as the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

The Black Panther threequel will bring back multiple Wakandan characters after they appear alongside Spidey and other heroes in Doomsday and Secret Wars. While the MCU sub-franchise will likely remain somewhat standalone, it could address the fallout of Avengers 6 and its ramifications for Earth-616.

Find out the 10 Marvel movies and shows set up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.