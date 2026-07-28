Black Panther 3 Officially Confirms Its First 4 Cast Members

After years of speculation, Marvel Studios is now moving forward with Black Panther 3, and the first cast members have been revealed. The upcoming threequel brings back director Ryan Coogler to the world of Wakanda while locking in a December 15, 2028, theatrical release. While it's too early to tell what Black Panther 3 will be about, a story update in June 2026 claimed the film will "heavily lean into the mystical aspect of Wakandan lore and mythology," suggesting that the Disney+ spinoff Eyes of Wakanda could be crucial to the MCU threequel.

With Black Panther 3 slotted after the game-changing events of Avengers: Secret Wars, the film seems poised to explore a transformed MCU and a new era for Wakanda, one in which the next generation must redefine the Black Panther's role and the nation's place in a post-Secret Wars world.

The official Marvel Studios website confirmed the three main cast members of Black Panther 3, listing David Jonsson alongside returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. While it was implied at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that the pair of returning MCU stars would also be in the movie, this outright confirmation on the official site leaves no room for doubt.

Every Major Marvel Actor Confirmed for Black Panther 3

David Jonsson - T'Challa Jr.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios surprised everyone at this year's Hall H presentation at SDCC when Ryan Coogler announced that Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson will play an adult version of T'Challa in Black Panther 3, continuing his story after the character was introduced in the emotional post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The most obvious aspect of the casting is that an older T'Challa Jr. will take center stage in Black Panther 3, suggesting either a significant time jump or a post-Secret Wars reset that allows the character to come of age and assume the Black Panther mantle.

With the film arriving after the expected reality-altering events of Secret Wars, Jonsson's T'Challa will not only inherit the suit and vibranium claws but also the weight of his father's legacy, as he navigates new threats to the throne and Wakanda in an expected mutant-infused world.

Letitia Wright - Shuri

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright's Shuri successfully took on the Black Panther mantle herself in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her responsibility carried over into Avengers: Doomsday and potentially, Avengers: Secret Wars.

While it is confirmed that David Jonsson's T'Challa will assume the mantle, Shuri is expected to guide him, teaching him the wisdom of what it takes to be the Black Panther and the protector not just of Wakanda, but of the rest of the world.

Shuri and T'Challa Jr.'s dynamic could explore themes of legacy, found family, and the eventual bittersweet act of passing the torch. Shuri may struggle to let go of the role she fought hard to claim while still fiercely protecting and training her nephew as he steps into the spotlight.

This relationship has the potential to form the emotional core of the threequel, allowing Shuri to evolve from hero to mentor and leader in her own right.

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Marvel Studios

As the (current) King of Wakanda, it is a no-brainer that Winston Duke's M'Baku will return in Black Panther 3. M'Baku's presence is meaningful, considering that he has evolved from a fierce rival challenging T'Challa for the throne into a loyal ally and eventual leader within Wakanda's political structure.

M'Baku is once again primed for an expanded and more complex role. It's possible that M'Baku could serve as both a political counterweight and an unlikely mentor figure to the young prince. Duke's MCU character could challenge David Jonsson's T'Challa on matters of tradition, strength, and leadership style, similar to his dynamic with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in the first Black Panther movie.

It would all lead to M'Baku pushing T'Challa Jr. to prove himself worthy of the mantle and the throne, while ultimately standing as one of Wakanda's strongest defenders in the changed MCU world.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

While not officially confirmed, Denzel Washington himself said in a November 2024 interview with Today that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3, suggesting long-running talks for the pair.

While no character details have been revealed yet, this potential casting didn't stop MCU fans from speculating which hero or villain is the perfect choice for an actor like two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

Some have speculated that a manipulative Marvel villain like Achebe is a top choice, considering that he is often described as the Joker to Black Panther’s Batman. If Achebe is chosen as the next villain, Black Panther 3 could introduce an unhinged, charismatic antagonist who could deliver the kind of scene-stealing performance Washington is known for.

Whatever the role turns out to be, Denzel Washington's presence alone raises the stakes and quality of Black Panther 3.