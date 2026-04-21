Black Panther Will Appear In Multiple Upcoming Marvel Movies (Full List)

Multiple upcoming Marvel movies will feature Black Panther over the next few years. Debuting in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the Wakandan hero has become one of the biggest names in the Marvel universe over the last decade. Now, as the Multiverse Saga ends ahead of Phase 7 and beyond, the character has a bright future to look forward to.

Three new MCU movies are confirmed to feature Black Panther. This will start with Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts in theaters on December 18. This movie's fourth trailer featured Letitia Wright's Shuri, who now operates as the Black Panther. In the trailer, she teased having lost everyone that mattered to her before she and Winston Duke's M'Baku met the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 for the first time. She is expected to play a big part alongside characters like the Fantastic Four.

After that, Wright confirmed that she will be back to play Shuri in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to begin production in June. Speaking with Screen Rant in December 2025, Wright indicated that Secret Wars was "what [she] had to film next" after finishing Doomsday, which she said was "very great."

She called it "an honor" to be part of and noted how she holds the late Chadwick Boseman close to her while making these movies:

"Always. Always. It's an honor, but it's also a tribute and a legacy for all that we've done in the first films, and I carry my brother every time. It's a big, big, huge honor for me. I'm excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films."

Marvel Studios

Rumors also indicated that Marvel is looking to bring T'Challa back into the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel has met with actors like Aaron Pierre for the role and wants to reintroduce the character in Secret Wars rather than Doomsday.

Finally, Marvel is already in early development on Black Panther 3, which will be the third confirmed movie to bring the Wakandan warrior back to the MCU. While plot details have not been revealed, Shuri will return to lead this movie, facing an undisclosed villain played by Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. The film is expected to be ready for a 2028 release, but its production timeline remains unconfirmed.

What To Expect From Black Panther in Future MCU Movies

Marvel Studios

Much of what happens with the Black Panther's future will be revealed by events in Doomsday, which is expected to prominently feature the Wakandans. A new trailer for the movie, released at CinemaCon, teased more action from Shuri and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner, as they were caught in the middle of a massive circle of water with at least part of the Fantastic Four.

After this movie and Secret Wars, the third solo Black Panther movie should bring back plenty of big names from the first two movies alongside Shuri and M'Baku, the current King of Wakanda. Rumors noted that Washington may be in line to play Achebe, who has strong ties to Wakanda, although director Ryan Coogler revealed that the role was specifically crafted for Washington.

Potentially introducing Wakanda to a new T'Challa, the stage could be set for a shift in power and hierarchy if the nation has to come to terms with its deceased king returning to life. No matter how the story plays out, expectations are high for where the fan-favorite Wakandans will go in the MCU.