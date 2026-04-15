Avengers: Doomsday Has Already Revealed 3 of the Movie's Iconic Lines

Three important lines from Avengers: Doomsday were shared with the world ahead of its release. Doomsday is being set up as one of the biggest comic book movies ever when it hits theaters on December 18. The film will bring together multiple teams of heroes to protect the multiverse from Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom.

Three of the first four trailers for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday revealed three iconic lines spoken by its main cast. The first of these came in the second trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor. As he looks after his daughter (Love) and walks through a field, he gets to one knee and holds his Stormbreaker weapon while asking his late father, Odin, to "heed [his] words" after praying to survive the upcoming battle and "return home to her:"

"Father, all my life I have answered every call to honor, duty, to war. But now, fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, father, heed my words."

Marvel Studios

Next in line is Sir Ian McKellen’s Magneto, one of this film's oldest leading stars, as he appeared in the second trailer alongside Sir Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier) and James Marsden (Cyclops). Pondering the idea of death, he explained that the question is not, "Are you prepared to die?" but rather who those involved will be when they "close [their] eyes:"

"Death comes for us all. It's all I know for sure. The question isn't, 'Are you prepared to die?' The question is, 'Who would you be when you close your eyes?'"

Marvel Studios

Finally, the fourth and last trailer brings Letitia Wright's Shuri into the spotlight, as she narrates over footage featuring her, Winston Duke's M'Baku, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner. Mentioning that he has "lost everyone that matters to [her]," she focuses on her duties while the King of Wakanda (M'Baku) prepares their people "for the afterlife:"

"I've lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine."

Marvel Studios

These lines had a major impact on viewers, as they were all delivered by longtime veterans of the MCU or past Marvel movies. They also all set up the dire circumstances these characters are in, as the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance, thanks to Doctor Doom's plot to destroy every universe. More than anything else, though, they are the first lines of dialogue in what could be a continuously record-breaking movie, based on its trailers alone.

When Will More Avengers: Doomsday Promo Material Arrive?

Marvel Studos

While most of the material in Doomsday's first four trailers was serious, some comedy made its way into the proceedings as well. This came when M'Baku and Ben Grimm introduced themselves in the fourth trailer, as Ben shared his home address with M'Baku after the warrior shared that he was the King of Wakanda.

Looking ahead, the question is when Marvel Studios will reveal new footage from Doomsday in another trailer, which will likely be structured more like past MCU trailers. Marvel Studios is likely to share more footage and information about this movie in the coming months.

There is a good chance Marvel will share a new look at Doomsday to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on July 31. While this movie is distributed by Sony, Marvel may want to capitalize on the MCU being back in the spotlight to promote what should be the franchise's biggest movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.