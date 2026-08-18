Ahsoka Season 2 Reveals First Look At Its General Grievous Replacement

Ahsoka Season 2 will include a character wielding more than two lightsabers, essentially signifying that General Grievous, who was the leader of the droid army in Revenge of the Sith, has been replaced. Ahsoka Season 2 has been in the works for quite a while now. Season 1 debuted in August 2023, serving as a continuation of the MandoVerse while telling the next chapter in the story of Ahsoka Tano. Season 2’s development was affected by the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, but it got back on track and is now set for a January 20, 2027 release.

The first official trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 recently debuted at Disney’s D23 2026 event, teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming installment. Notably, the footage included a shot of a major character wielding four lightsabers, indicating that the upcoming season of the Disney+ show could be officially replacing one of the prequel trilogy’s main villains, General Grievous.

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Specifically, around the x mark, the Ahsoka Season 2 trailer featured a couple of shots of Huyang standing on Peridea, the other galaxy that was introduced in Season 1. Notably, the droid and lightsaber architect held a lightsaber in each of his four hands, ignited them all, and prepared for a duel.

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The trailer revealed that Huyang was facing off against Shin Hati, as it showed Shin running up to Huyang and locking blades with him.

In those particular shots, Huyang looked strikingly similar to General Grievous, specifically regarding when Grievous battled Obi-Wan Kenobi on Utapau. During that fight, Grievous revealed that he could split his two arms in half, giving him four arms and hands.

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This allowed Grievous to wield four lightsabers at one time, just like Huyang did in the Ahsoka trailer.

Unlike Grievous (who had two green lightsabers and two blue), all four of Huyang’s lightsabers in the Ahsoka Season 2 trailer were yellow.

Interestingly, it seemed as though Dave Filoni (President of Lucasfilm and creator of Ahsoka) wanted the shot of Huyang to be a direct callback to General Grievous from the Utapau action sequence in Revenge of the Sith. Huyang not only wielded four sabers, just like Grievous, but struck the same exact pose that Grievous did just before he and Obi-Wan locked up.

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Huyang's lightsabers weren't always depicted as yellow, though. In a piece of concept art for Ahsoka Season 2 that was shared at D23, Huyang was depicted as holding two blue lightsabers and two green ones. Obviously, that would have made him look almost identical to Grievous, but it appears Star Wars decided to go with a slight design change and make them all yellow.

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Interestingly, this is a big upgrade for Huyang. Despite the droid being tens of thousands of years old and possessing more knowledge about Jedi and lightsabers than likely anyone else in the galaxy, Huyang has never been one to wield a saber.

It is true that he remembers every single lightsaber ever built within the Jedi Order, and is a master at knowing saber techniques, but Huyang was never programmed to be a warrior. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what pushes Huyang to wield not just one lightsaber, but four.

The full trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 can be seen below:

Can Huyang Beat Shin Hati in a Lightsaber Duel?

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The Ahsoka Season 2 trailer teased that, when Huyang wields his four lightsabers, he will be going toe-to-toe with Shin Hati on Peridea. One particular shot featured Shin's blade coming in contact with at least one of Huyang's.

Shin is a formidable warrior. She was trained in the Jedi Arts by Baylan Skoll, an extremely powerful Force user. However, she lacks experience and is still rather young in the grand scheme of things, especially compared to Huyang. As mentioned, Huyang is tens of thousands of years old. Specifically, Star Wars dates him as being roughly 25,000 years old. He has watched the Jedi Order rise and fall throughout different eras of Star Wars.

In that time, Huyang has perfected saber combat and technique. He knows the ins and outs of every lightsaber form, can process information as fast as a Force user, and is quite nimble for a droid. Therefore, Shin Hati is going to have quite a fight on her hands.

However, it is possible that Shin isn't actually trying to harm Huyang. Many fans theorize that Ahsoka Season 2 will include a redemption arc for Shin, and that she will turn away from the Dark Side, especially after she was essentially abandoned by Baylan as he went off looking for a higher power there on Peridea.

It is possible that the shot of Shin clashing with Huyang could be Huyang training her in lightsaber combat. As mentioned, Huyang doesn't really take part in combat. The shot could be depicting a time in Ahsoka Season 2 after Shin has switched sides, which would explain Huyang's decision to wield four sabers.

It could also explain why all four are yellow if the lightsabers are more along the lines of training sabers. That way, if Shin were to get knicked or hit with one, it wouldn't really do any damage to her.