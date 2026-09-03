Ahsoka Season 2: All 17 Star Wars Characters Who Will Appear

At long last, Ahsoka Season 2 is soaring back with a sprawling cast of Star Wars characters, and they're coming in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and strengths. The Disney+ series has been gone for years, with Season 2 potentially serving as the finale of the live-action MandoVerse, which began in 2019. Many of the characters coming back are Force users with some serious abilities, but the show's roster of players extends well beyond the Force-wielders most fans think of. Ahsoka Season 2 will be about lore-building material, having already stretched beyond the known galaxy in Season 1, but will also include political intrigue.

Ahsoka Season 2 finally confirmed release date: January 20, 2027, on Disney+. That date follows a lengthy delay that pushed the season out of its original 2026 window, a move that displeased the vast majority of fans. It's especially when filming began back in April 2025, creating a 21-month gap between the time cameras began rolling, and the season will begin to stream.

Lucasfilm built up the wait at D23 2026, where Lucasfilm co-President director Dave Filoni was joined onstage by Rosario Dawson, Eman Esfandi, and Hayden Christensen for a panel confirming the release date and its trailer release, the creative team called "massive," with Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) threat said to loom large over the whole season.

All of it has anticipation running high, especially with Ahsoka standing as the only live-action Star Wars series Disney currently has planned. With that, expect a large-scale story, filled with characters, ranging from one of the universe's most popular characters to a multi-saber-wielding droid.

Power Rankings: Ahsoka Season 2

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) tops this list, and it isn't particularly close. He's not just the most powerful character in Ahsoka, but one of the most powerful in Star Wars history. The Chosen One is back for Season 2 as a Force ghost and will be featured in Clone Wars flashbacks alongside Ariana Greenblatt's young Ahsoka.

The Father

Lucasfilm

Just behind Anakin is the Father, one of the Mortis gods, a trio of ancient Force deities that The Clone Wars fans will remember from Season 3's Mortis arc, where Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan were pulled into a mystical pocket dimension existing outside the normal galaxy.

He once asked Anakin to take over his role as keeper of that balance, an offer the young Jedi refused at the time. With Anakin now returning as a Force ghost, Season 2 could actually revisit whether that offer still stands.

The Son

Lucasfilm

The Son is the second of the Mortis trio, embodying the Dark Side in contrast to his sister's Light. Some fans already think they spotted him flying over Peridea in Season 1, and he is certainly expected to be part of the Season 2 journey.

The Daughter

Lucasfilm

The Daughter completes the trio as the embodiment of the Force's Light Side, and she already proved just how much power that represents by sacrificing her own life force to save Ahsoka during The Clone Wars.

How much she is actually used or seen in Season 2 is a mystery, but it will be connected to Baylon Skoll, who's up next.

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

Coming down from the cosmic level to something more grounded is Baylan Skoll (Rory McCann, recast for the late Ray Stevenson), a former Jedi who left the Order and now operates in the gray space between light and dark... but is steeped more into the darkness in Season 1.

He showed an unusually strong connection to the Force on Peridea, sensing a greater power on the planet that some fans believe could be Abeloth.

Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

The former Jedi of the hour: Ahsoka Tano. She survived Order 66, trained directly under Anakin, and remains one of the most accomplished duelists in the galaxy even after walking away from the Jedi Order.

Ahsoka absolutely glides in her saber fighting style, and potentially, continuing her training with Force ghost Anakin might make her even more powerful.

Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) trained under Baylan Skoll, and while she's often mistaken for a Jedi, she's technically a Force user operating entirely outside the Jedi Order. She's dangerous, and a potential power up could happen in Season 2, especially as a more of a wild card than ever.

Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) spent most of Season 1 stuck on the sidelines, but Season 2 makes him a full-time presence after his escape from Thrawn's ship.

Esfandi has described it as "a big growing up" for the character, who's now back among the wider galaxy and likely helping rescue Ahsoka and Sabine from Peridea.

Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) power has never come from the Force, even though Ahsoka Season 1 did play around with the idea for the first time.

She's a master of Mandalorian weapons and armor first, but Sabine is a character that's bound to take a huge leap in Season 2 and be a potential reason why the heroes come out on top.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

From here on, power stops being just about the Force. Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) doesn't have a drop of it in him, and that's exactly the point of ranking him this high.

As Season 2's lead villain, with a new look, he's reuniting the scattered Imperial remnant while also aligning with the Nightsisters, giving him command of both a military and a magical army.

Hera Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has no Force ability, but as a General in the New Republic, she commands actual fleets and makes real strategic decisions, something none of the trained Force users or lightsaber wielders below her on this list can claim.

The Nightsisters

Lucasfilm

Some of the freakier Star Wars characters, the Nightsisters of Dathomir, a coven of dark-magic wielders, The Clone Wars fans will remember, and they bring a very different kind of power to the fight: green magick and enchanted bows instead of the traditional Force.

Jacen Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Jacen is the youngest Force-sensitive character on this list. He's untrained and doesn't know what he's capable of yet, but the show has floated the idea of him eventually training under Luke Skywalker. As the son of Kanan Jarrus, his potential is pretty unlimited, but in Ahsoka Season 2, he won't reach those levels.

Huyang

Lucasfilm

Huyang (voiced by David Tennant), the ancient lightsaber-crafting droid, is getting his biggest action moment yet in Season 2, wielding four lightsabers at once, which feels like a callback to General Grievous from Revenge of the Sith.

Zeb

Lucasfilm

Zeb is proof that raw physical power still counts for something. The Lasat warrior is confirmed to return in Season 2 after having just been part of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. He's tough, knows how to use an array of weapons, and is excellent in the cockpit of a starship.

Cyan-Bladed Lightsaber Wielder

Lucasfilm

This one's a placeholder...for good reason. The Season 2 trailer includes a Clone Wars-era flashback of Anakin and Ahsoka facing off against a still-unidentified lightsaber wielder.

Fan theories range from a young Baylan Skoll to a rogue Jedi, but with zero confirmed abilities, there's no way to know for sure if he should be ranked any higher.

Captain Pellaeon

Lucasfilm

Captain Pellaeon might be the least familiar name on this list for casual fans, but he's been part of Thrawn's story since the Legends books, then introduced as Thrawn's loyal second-in-command in Star Wars Rebels.

He has no Force ability and no combat reputation to speak of, which is the reasoning for his last-place slot.