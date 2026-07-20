Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms 1 Major Change For Ezra Bridger's Return

Ezra Bridger's next chapter in a Galaxy Far, Far Away will have a pretty dramatic shift in Ahsoka Season 2, according to star Eman Esfandi. Ezra vanished from the Star Wars timeline at the end of Rebels, then resurfaced years later in Ahsoka Season 1, discovered alive on the remote world of Peridea after Ahsoka Tano (Roasiario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) tracked Thrawn there. By the Season 1 finale, Ezra had slipped off Thrawn's ship and reunited with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) back in the main galaxy.

Speaking at SpaceCon, Esfandi detailed how different production felt now that Ezra is a full-time presence rather than a late-season reveal. Esfandi opened by contrasting his light Season 1 workload with this new chapter, now being "involved the entire production:"

"Obviously, you guys know how long the break was between Season 1 and 2... Obviously, in the first season, I'm only in a couple episodes, pretty much, and I really was only involved a few months. And this time, I was involved the entire production and I was there [on the] last day of shooting."

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That expanded screen time comes with a big character change, too. Esfandi said being thrust back into a larger, more important role forces Ezra (and himself) to mature, describing it as "a big growing up" for both of them.

"It felt like, honestly, Ezra, now that he's back in… the main galaxy, around people, he kind of has to grow up. And I think Season 2, there is a big growing up for him, and I also had to grow up for Season 2, because it was like 'Wow, I can't stay up till 2:00 AM tonight. I got to be up at 4:00 AM for my call time.' And so, there was just a new level of discipline and regimen put into place."

He added that guiding newer castmates ended up mirroring his own character's journey, "It just inherently became a growth arc for Ezra:"

"A new responsibility on set, especially because a lot of the castmates were new that I work with... It just inherently became a growth arc for Ezra. And obviously, because I'm playing him, it was the same arc for me... So, I think that it just helped me grow up. Honestly, it made me a better person, made me a better actor to do Season 2."

That new excitement comes with an unfortunate catch, though. Ahsoka Season 2 has been pushed from 2026 into early 2027, the first year without a new live-action Star Wars series since Disney+ launched in 2019.

Filming wrapped in October 2025, so the long post-production stretch, plus the lack of new MandoVerse shows since Skeleton Crew, has left fans frustrated by a wait that will stretch beyond three years after Season 1 premiered in August 2023.

Ezra Bridger's Ahsoka Role Explained

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Esfandi's comments match what's already been reported about Ezra's Season 2 role. After spending most of Season 1 as an offscreen mystery, driving much of Ahsoka and Sabine's search, Ezra is set to appear in every episode of Season 2, going from a plot device to a full hero again.

While Ahsoka and Sabine remain stranded on Peridea, Ezra made it back to the main galaxy, likely now spending Season 2 helping the New Republic find a way to bring his friends home, a mission that could reunite the old Rebels gang, including Zeb Orrelios, seen in The Mandalorian & Grogu, confirmed to still be serving the New Republic.

Some speculation points to him mentoring Jacen Syndulla, continuing Kanan Jarrus' legacy, or even calling for extra help across the galaxy against a resurgent Thrawn, now targeting the New Republic instead of the old Rebel Alliance.

With Season 2 juggling a lot of characters from Shin Hati, Baylon Skoll, and the Force-ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Ezra's rejuvenated Star Wars story is one that longtime fans are likely most excited for, especially with some potential new lightsaber battles.