Marvel's New X-Men Movie Must Keep This One Thing The Fox Movies Got Right

Marvel Studios needs to emulate what X-Men: Days of Future Past did with its portrayal of Sentinels and incorporate it into its own X-Men movie to ensure the film's on-screen success. 2014's Days of Future Past featured a battle that spanned across time as the remaining X-Men fought to survive against the deadly Sentinels. These gigantic artificial beings copied their targets' powers and showed no hesitation to kill.

Ahead of the MCU's Mutant Saga in Phase 7 and beyond, the franchise's take on mutants needs a similar treatment to its portrayal of the Sentinels in the upcoming X-Men reboot. They must portray them as a formidable, deadly threat capable of killing any team member at any time.

20th Century Fox

Many fans felt that Days of Future Past's portrayal and handling of the Sentinels were among the scariest villains the Fox X-Men Universe brought to the screen, and the MCU should do the same to establish that these artificial beings are a serious threat from the get-go.

What would also make the Sentinels even more dangerous and unpredictable is to make them an ongoing, adaptable threat that upgrades over time. Elevating the Sentinels as an existential horror for mutants rather than the usual "big robot bad guys" could serve as the best path forward for the MCU's version.

20th Century Fox

Days of Future Past (DOFP) also established that its version of Sentinels can defeat Omega-Level mutants within seconds after it killed Storm and Magneto with ease. By doing so, there is a good chance that these Sentinels could also do the same thing to some members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, if given the chance.

20th Century Fox

Interestingly, the Sentinels are rumored to be among the main villains in the X-Men reboot due to the inclusion of their creator, Bolivar Trask, in the list. This opens storytelling opportunities for them to evolve into a much more dangerous threat across several projects.

I Think I Know How the MCU Can Top Fox's Sentinels (Theory)

Marvel Comics

In addition to showcasing a similar portrayal of the dangerous Sentinels from X-Men: Days of Future Past, Marvel Studios can match or even top the 2014 X-Men film by eventually including Nimrod as the final boss or the terrifying endgame threat. This villain embodies everything that made DOFP's Sentinels scary. Still, it has to be a gradual introduction rather than a one-off thing to prove how dangerous Nimrod truly is.

Days of Future Past revealed that its version of Sentinels can be defeated nonetheless. If these same terrifying Sentinels appear in an MCU movie, the X-Men would likely find a way to defeat them. Still, the Sentinels need to keep returning and being upgraded to establish them as a long-term threat, which leads to the creation of Nimrod.

X-Men '97 already showcased how the Sentinels became an ongoing threat for the core team of mutants, and Season 1 included an eventful clash against Nimrod (aka the ultimate evolution of Sentinels that is hyper-adaptive and near-indestructible) and Bastion (a combination of Nimrod and Master Mold).

If the MCU wants to elevate the Sentinels into an ongoing, scary threat, it must draw on elements from X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men '97 to create a nightmare-inducing, extinction-level threat rather than making them forgettable.