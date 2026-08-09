2 Big Marvel Shows Now Expected to Kick Off Phase 7

Marvel TV will reportedly deliver a pair of thrilling new Disney+ shows to kick off the MCU's Phase 7 slate. Half a dozen new Marvel streaming entries are confirmed to be released before the end of 2026, which will be the penultimate year of both Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga as a whole. While the MCU's future after this saga remains unknown, pieces are starting to come together for the franchise's 20th year.

Insider Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel Studios plans to release a Champions show and the reported Strange Academy series as part of the MCU's Phase 7. According to him, both shows "will take place after [Avengers:] Secret Wars" and have the opportunity to "run for multiple seasons."

While the Champions (Young Avengers) roster is not official, characters like Cassie Lang (Stature), Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, Speed, Ironheart, and more have been introduced over the last few years. The first sign indicating their upcoming assembly came in the final moments of 2023's The Marvels with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Some of these younger heroes are also rumored to play big roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

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Elsewhere, Richtman rereported the news about Strange Academy, which will reportedly center on Benedict Wong's Wong teaching new magic-wielders in the MCU at Kamar-Taj (past rumors also noted Xochitl Gomez's return as America Chavez). In the comics, Doctor Strange founded Strange Academy to help sorcerers practice their skills in magic.

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As of writing, Avengers: Secret Wars is the only MCU project with an official 2027 release date, although multiple Disney+ shows are expected to help close out Phase 6. Phase 7 will then get underway in early 2028, reportedly with Champions and Strange Academy, but neither show has a more specific release timeframe.

MCU Disney+ Shows To Expect In Phase 7 After Avengers: Secret Wars

X-Men '97 Seasons 4 and 5

Marvel Animation

2026 will be a thrilling year for X-Men fans, as Season 2 of X-Men '97 (the animated revival of X-Men: The Animated Series) is expected to come to Disney+ sometime this year. The show is also confirmed to continue into Season 3, which is already in production, and Marvel Animation hopes the story is far from over.

Speaking with Collider, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the team is "talking about Seasons 4 and 5" of X-Men '97 becoming a reality. While Season 3 may be released in 2027 before the end of the Multiverse Saga, the next two seasons would be early pieces of the MCU's Phase 7 slate on Disney+.

As of writing, story details for everything beyond Season 2 of X-Men '97 are still being developed behind the scenes. Season 2 will pick up with the X-Men in separate timelines, with the threat of Apocalypse's return threatening the safety of the entire X-Men family.

Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Animation

After an exciting first season of work in 2025, rumors indicated that Marvel Animation plans to renew Marvel Zombies for a second season on Disney+. The first season consisted of four episodes, detailing the aftermath of the zombie infection and infestation that took over an alternate timeline in the MCU (which started in Season 1, Episode 5 of What If...?).

This series was led by Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who teamed up with heroes like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Blade Knight (Todd Williams), and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) to fight the zombie horde. Going up against an insanely powerful zombie version of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, this team embraced a gory TV-MA rating as the group searched for a cure and tried to save those they loved.

Season 2 of Marvel Zombies has not been confirmed and does not have an official release timeframe, but it is not expected to debut before 2028.

Hawkeye Season 2

Marvel Television

After years of discourse and speculation about a renewal, MCU veteran Jeremy Renner indicated he was on his way toward making Season 2 of Hawkeye for Disney+. This would be Renner's first time playing Clint Barton in live action since 2021's Season 1, and it would be his first time in the MCU since the devastating injuries he suffered in 2023 and the subsequent major surgeries he underwent.

Season 1 ended with Barton and Kate Bishop taking down Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia before Kate joined Clint for Christmas and met his family. Although Season 2 is still not officially confirmed by Marvel, it would not be developed or produced before the end of 2027, placing its release timeframe sometime in Phase 7.