Avengers: Doomsday Merch Trailer Shows Sentry In Action

The threat in Avengers: Doomsday is unlike any that Earth's Mightiest Heroes have faced before. Thor explains as much in the movie's first trailer, saying that he and his allies will need a "miracle" to win. While the trailer positions Steve Rogers as the Hail Mary play, he's not the only one who could get a last-second save. A trailer for Doomsday merchandise shows off Sentry in action, teasing a major fight to come for the New Avenger.

One of Marvel's biggest partners in the 21st Century is none other than LEGO, the toy brand that loves to build sets that feature notable characters and locations from the comic book universe. As part of its Doomsday collaboration, LEGO is rolling out a few sets, including a battle with Sentinels and a Quinjet. The most interesting one, though, is Avengers Tower, which comes with minifigures for Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Human Torch, Yelena Belova, Doctor Doom, and, most importantly, Sentry.

LEGO

A trailer for the sets released by LEGO Japan kicks things up a notch by dropping a trailer that puts the minifigures in battle mode. In the Avengers Tower portion of the footage, Sentry is present, flying near the building and looking to pick a fight with Doom, who's standing where Tony Stark once did all the way back in 2012's The Avengers.

Bob Reynolds using his powers in the trailer is notable because he promised to put the genie back in the bottle after The Void's rampage in Thunderbolts*. As much as he enjoys being a hero, he knows it's too risky to let loose.

LEGO / Marvel Studios

And he practices what he preaches in the official Doomsday trailer, as he appears for a brief second, still wearing civilian clothing. Unfortunately for Bob, the fifth Avengers movie seems like an all-hands-on-deck situation, one that will test the limits of his incredible power.

You can watch the full trailer featuring Sentry below:

Sentry Could Be the Avengers' Secret Weapon Against Doom in Doomsday

Marvel Studios

All signs point to Doom pulling the wool over everyone's eyes in Doomsday. In the special look for the highly anticipated film, Reed Richards seems genuinely shocked about something Doom has done, making it clear that he had some respect for him prior to that moment. The going theory is that Doom puts on a facade to get what he needs to conquer the multiverse, using the heroes as a means to an end.

What Doom probably doesn't realize is that the Avengers have contingency plans of their own. With Bob keeping his nonchalant persona active at the start of Doomsday, it's hard to imagine that the titular villain will pay him any attention. He'll probably think he's as weak as the other members of the New Avengers and a non-threat. That'll give Sentry the opening he needs to strike when Doom is least expecting it.

The element of surprise doesn't guarantee Sentry's victory, though. After all, Doom is not only one of the smartest beings in the Marvel Universe but also one of the most formidable, being adept at using magic. Sentry has yet to face anyone with that skill set, so it remains to be seen whether he's up for the challenge. But even if Sentry is losing, he has an alter ego that's sure to get a few licks in before it's all said and done.

Sentry can open the floodgates in Doomsday and let The Void out because he knows he has friends who will get him on the right path before things get too out of hand. He just has to hope that Doom won't find a way to turn The Void to his side because that would mean certain defeat for the forces of good.