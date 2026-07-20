The Thunderbolts’ Avengers Tower Is Getting A New Name, According To Upcoming LEGO Set

A LEGO set from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday line reveals that Avengers Tower is getting a new name, one that has major implications not only for the team that resides in it but for another one as well. Thunderbolts* quietly became one of Marvel Studios' best Phase Five projects. While it didn't light up the box office, only grossing $382.4 million on a $180 million budget, it brought something back to the MCU that had been sorely missed: heart.

Every member of the titular team started broken. However, after facing their demons head-on and learning to lean on others, they all shed their tough exteriors and embraced their heroic sides. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine had a front-row seat to the entire thing, as she was the one who put Yelena Belova and Co. in danger in the first place by trying to kill them to cover up her own transgressions.

When the Thunderbolts finally finished cleaning up Val's biggest mess, The Void, they turned their attention to her. She was quick on her feet, though, announcing to the world that the whole incident had been a trial run for her new team, the New Avengers. Without much choice, the group moved into the Watchtower, formerly known as Avengers Tower, and began protecting the innocent.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* picked up 14 months after that, with the whole team bickering about the best path forward to deal with their laundry list of problems. Despite the opportunity being there for the movie to mention a change to the name of the team's headquarters, it didn't happen.

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The Avengers: Doomsday trailer also failed to provide an update on the building, despite prominently featuring it. But an upcoming LEGO set seems to suggest that it won't go by "the Watchtower" by the time Doomsday rolls around.

According to LEGO leaker unibricks, a "New Avengers Tower" set is hitting shelves in the near future. It will be just shy of 1,000 pieces and feature minifigures of Doctor Doom, Human Torch, Sentry, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and Yelena Belova.

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Including figures of nearly every member of the New Avengers seemingly confirms that fans lucky enough to get their hands on the set will be building the same building featured in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* and the Doomsday trailer, and there isn't any multiversal funny business going on. That's good to know because the sudden name change could be about more than selling boxes filled with bricks.

New Avengers Tower Might Be At The Center Of An Avengers: Doomsday Conflict

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One of the many topics the New Avengers discussed in their last on-screen appearance was their rift with Sam Wilson. After hearing that another group was calling themselves the Avengers, the new Captain America moved quickly to trademark the name. Bucky tried to explain the situation to his old friend, but their conversation apparently didn't go well.

With the two sides at odds, they will likely both make moves to legitimize themselves in the eyes of the public. Sam's idea may be to bring together familiar faces like Thor and Ant-Man, who have proven time and time again that they're cut from the right cloth. The New Avengers can't pull on that string because they all have checkered pasts. Instead, they can take a more logistical route.

Swapping "the Watchtower" for "New Avengers Tower" will make it seem as if the team has support from powerful people. And it also won't hurt when passersby see a giant "A" on the side of the building, making them think of a time when they could catch Iron Man taking off from the roof.

There's obviously more than enough room for two Avengers teams in the MCU. Until the heroes come to that realization, though, all that's left for them to do is to grasp at straws.