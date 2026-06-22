Marvel Studios Releases New The Void Villain Merch Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday Return

Marvel Studios unveiled a new piece of villain merch that puts the spotlight on The Void, the destructive force played by Avengers: Doomsday star Lewis Pullman. The Void is the shadowy alter ego of Robert "Bob" Reynolds, the Superman-like hero called Sentry, who tore through the Thunderbolts in a fight before joining the team that became the New Avengers. Pullman already holds a confirmed spot in the Avengers: Doomsday cast, so any fresh attention on his character naturally leads to questions about what Void/Sentry will do in the next Avengers movie.

Hasbro pulled back the curtain on the figure during its June Marvel Legends showcase, pairing The Void with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in a new two-pack. Both figures copy the characters’ look from Thunderbolts, with Valentina's figure rocking a navy blue blazer and a matching pencil skirt.

Hasbro

The Void, on the other hand, is basically Sentry's regular design coated in black. The release is the latest Marvel Legends set to spotlight Bob’s character, putting the Void in front of collectors months ahead of Pullman’s Avengers: Doomsday return.

Hasbro

For anyone who missed Thunderbolts, Bob Reynolds begins the movie as a confused man in a hospital gown with no clear memory of how he got his powers. Valentina’s experiments left him with god-tier strength as Sentry, a hero often called Marvel’s answer to Superman. Along with Bob's new powers came the Void, a second personality fed by Bob’s depression and buried trauma that can swallow whole city blocks and trap people inside their worst fears.

Hasbro

The climax of the film was a fight for Bob’s own mind. Yelena Belova reaches him from the inside while the Void rips through New York, and the team drags him back from a place of darkness. Valentina then rebrands the group as the New Avengers, and Bob signs on. Since then, fans have been itching to see the Void back in action, but before Doomsday happens, this new Hasbro figure is the closest thing to the Void fans can get.

How Big of an Impact Will Sentry Have on Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel confirmed Pullman for Avengers: Doomsday during the famous cast livestream, where his name appeared among more than two dozen chairs that revealed the lineup. Since then, fans have wondered how big his role in the film will be and if he will face Doctor Doom.

Hasbro/Marvel Studios

So far, the signs point to a bigger part than a quick cameo. A film-permit notice tied to the production in Berkshire, England, listed a set called "Annie Reynolds’ House." In the comics, Annie is Bob’s mother, and his bond with her runs right through his origin and his pain. If that name holds and isn’t just a placeholder, Avengers: Doomsday could dig deep into Sentry's past, which could unearth more trauma and unleash an even more lethal Void than we have seen in the MCU.

An out-of-control Void could lead to a clash with Doctor Doom, a battle fans would undoubtedly love to see. Sentry ranks among the strongest beings in the MCU, and Doom is the big bad of the Multiverse Saga, so a battle between the two should be a good one.

Hasbro

This Hasbro figure is far from the only place Sentry has turned up in promo for Avengers: Doomsday. Official promo art, shown at the Futures Festival event at Pinewood earlier this year, gave fans a look at the New Avengers lineup and their outfits for the film, and among them was, of course, Bob.

Hasbro/Marvel Studios

That promo art, the cast reveal, and this new Hasbro figure indicate just how important Sentry could be to the film. Marvel keeps putting the spotlight on him while it guards nearly everything about his place in the story.

Avengers: Doomsday’s Hero Lineup Badly Needs Sentry, but There’s a Catch

The need for a big Sentry role becomes very prominent the moment you look at what Doom pulled off in the full Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon trailer. Marvel screened that footage for theater owners in April, and the most jaw-dropping moment showcased just how powerful Doom is. In one scene, Thor attacks Doom and swings Stormbreaker at him with everything he has, but Doom stops the blow with two fingers like it was nothing. This is the same axe that tore into Thanos at the end of Infinity War, and Doom doesn’t even flinch at the sight of its power.

The Russo Brothers highlighted just how big a problem the film's villain will be, calling Doom "the biggest Marvel villain of all time," a step above Thanos. So the heroes walk into Doomsday, facing someone who can shrug off a powerful swing from the God of Thunder. They're going to need all the firepower they can get, and someone like Sentry/Void is an almost perfect addition to the roster.

Hasbro/Marvel Studios

Sentry is the closest thing the MCU has to its own Superman, and in Thunderbolts, his power dwarfs the rest of the team without much effort. If the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four still come up short, the one card left to play is a hero who can hit a little closer to Doom’s level. A fully unleashed Void is a force that can give Doom a run for his money, although it's unlikely that Void is strong enough to defeat him. However, his involvement gives the good guys a better chance of stopping the Latverian.

However, there's a massive catch when dealing with the Void. It's an uncomfortable force, potentially making Sentry more of a foe than a hero. Bob can’t reach the Void's power without losing himself, and the same villainous turn that happened in Thunderbolts could occur here, too. This adds to the intrigue of Sentry as a character; he's unpredictable and can easily slot into either side of the battle in Doomsday. The heroes may need Sentry to stand a chance against Doom, yet the safest move for everyone near Bob is to keep him switched off because of how unpredictable the Void is. He's basically prime Hulk on steroids in this instance.