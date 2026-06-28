First Look at Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set Figure (Photos)

A leak of a LEGO minifigure from an upcoming Avengers: Doomsday set recently surfaced, confirming one major character's official design in the film, and hinting that they will have a substantial role in a particular setting in the upcoming film. There is already a lot of hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, but as the movie's December 18, 2026 release date continues to get closer, fan excitement and anticipation will only grow. Marvel has tried to keep details about Doomsday out of the public eye, but like any title that is released in the modern era, leaks are seemingly inevitable.

Notable LEGO insider Brick Tap recently shared a post via X that included images of a torso from a minifigure that will be in an official LEGO set based on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. The images only show off the minifigure's torso section and hands, so the head and the legs are missing, but it is more than clear which character is being represented.

Due to the black and gray colors on the front of the minifigure and the golden horizontal stripes on one of the figure's arms, the leaked photos show what part of the minifigure of Bucky Barnes will look like in an Avengers: Doomsday set. Brick Tap confirmed that the minifigure was of Bucky in the text portion of the post, and notably, it confirms that Bucky's character design in Doomsday will be one fans are familiar with.

The Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) minifigure has a silver Avengers symbol on the left part of its chest, and it appears as though the minifigure is representing that Bucky will be wearing some kind of armor. This is the exact costume that Bucky wore in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, which Marvel Studios confirmed was actually a scene from Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

The only major difference between Bucky's design in Thunderbolts* and the Doomsday minifigure of him is on his right arm. In the film, Bucky had a silver Winter Soldier star clearly visible with a red outline. On the minifigure's right arm, there is no star; it is instead blank.

Brick Tap did not confirm which upcoming Doomsday set this Bucky Barnes minifigure will be included in. There have already been multiple Doomsday sets reported and leaked, and while this is completely speculative, it is possible that Bucky Barnes will be in a new set that is based on Avengers Tower.

LEGO

According to reports, LEGO will be releasing a new Avengers Tower set sometime in 2026. It was not made clear if it will be a legacy set based on the original Avengers Tower or a Doomsday set based on the modern version of the tower owned by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but one would have to assume it will be the latter since it will be featured in Doomsday and was an important setting in Thunderbolts*.

If that set is a replica of the new version of the tower and is part of the Doomsday line of LEGO sets, it would almost definitely include Bucky Barnes (and likely the rest of the Thunderbolts/New Avengers) as a minifigure. This is not the first time that LEGO has released a set modeling Avengers Tower, and likely won't be the last, since it is quite an important location in the MCU.

It is also worth mentioning that, since the leaked minifigure essentially confirmed Bucky will keep the same character design that he had in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, fans will get to see the character in new costuming yet again in the MCU. Since Bucky was introduced in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, he has gone through a ton of design changes.

Marvel Studios

Most notably, he was given long hair, a mask, and his metal arm in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was largely carried over to Captain America: Civil War. However, after he finally broke free of HYDRA's hold on him in Civil War, he donned a new Vibranium arm in Avengers: Infinity War.

Then, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he cut his hair, signifying a new chapter in his character arc.

LEGO

Different LEGO minifigures were created for each of those designs for Bucky, so it is not surprising that LEGO would make a new minifigure for his new design in Doomsday.

Other Reported Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set

As mentioned, the Bucky Barnes minifigure from an Avengers: Doomsday LEGO set is not the only major leak about LEGO merchandise that will be coming in 2026 based on the Avengers film. In addition to the minifigure, fans have been told that multiple other sets (both based on settings from the movie and sets entirely centered around important characters) will be announced sometime soon.

For example, reports indicate that LEGO is planning on releasing a bust LEGO set of Doctor Doom in 2026. This set will be modeled after Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from Avengers: Doomsday, and will be similar to other bust sets that have been released in the past.

LEGO

For example, in the past, LEGO unveiled a full bust of Iron Man in brick form. Like a normal bust, it just included his shoulders, upper chest area, and head, but it was highly detailed (it even came with weapons) and acted more as a formal display piece rather than a traditional replica set. Notably, it also came with a minifigure of Iron Man.

So, if LEGO copies that strategy for the Doctor Doom bust (which it is expected to do), fans can expect to see a Doctor Doom bust set that looks a lot like the way the Iron Man bust did. That would also mean that a minifigure of Doom would come with the set, which would be a big deal since it has been more than 10 years since fans received a new minifigure of Doom.

There have also been rumors that LEGO is planning on releasing mech sets for Avengers: Doomsday. Mechs have become increasingly popular, especially with children, in recent years, and they essentially are exaggerated versions of popular characters in mech form.

LEGO

In past mech sets, LEGO has allowed fans to build mech suits designed specifically for certain characters. For example, a Thor mech was already released, and the mech included huge hands, huge feet, a giant version of Mjolnir, and Thor's armor design all over it. Notably, though, the mech sets come with minifigures of the characters they are based on, so collectors can actually put the minifigures inside the mechs so that it looks like the minifigures are controlling the machines.

The LEGO rumor mill suggests that a new Thor mech set will be released for Avengers: Doomsday, and that a Doctor Doom mech set will be released as well. This would give fans another Doctor Doom set to collect, as well as another Doom minifigure, and it would also allow fans to set up a battle between the two mechs since an Avengers: Doomsday trailer already confirmed that Thor and Doom will be facing off in the upcoming film.

Due to Doomsday's sheer size and the fact that it could very well end up being the highest-grossing movie of all time, LEGO will undoubtedly want to release as many sets as possible based on the upcoming movie. Some of the planned sets have already been leaked, but there are still probably quite a few that no one knows about yet.