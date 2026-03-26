Official Avengers Doomsday Merch Reveal 2 New Looks At RDJ’s Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios is ramping up promotional efforts for Avengers: Doomsday by unveiling new looks at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The menacing new villain is at the center of the conflict in the upcoming MCU crossover event, as he prepares to unleash his evil plans for the Multiverse, while the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men tries to stop him. While the first batch of official teaser trailers didn't unveil any footage of Doom in the movie, Marvel relied on promotional art and comic book covers to hype up his sinister arrival.

A brand-new listing from Amazon for officially licensed Avengers: Doomsday merchandise revealed two new looks at the MCU's Doctor Doom, showcasing the Marvel villain's comic-accurate mask and armor, complete with his cloak clasps and iconic green cloak.

Marvel Studios

This promotional image appears to be an art-style version of the high-resolution banner photo of Downey Jr.'s Doom, unveiled in September 2025 at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo.

Another official promotional art showed a menacing Doctor Doom unleashing his intimidating presence ahead of his on-screen arrival. The design showed a better look at Doom's armor, specifically the pair of insignias that appear to resemble Thor's hammer and Captain Marvel's logo.

Marvel Studios

Marvel's new batch of promotional art highlighting Doctor Doom marks the sixth official look for the character, with the most recent being a variant cover featuring the villain for Ultimate Endgame # 1, signed by Robert Downey Jr. himself, and a Doomsday keychain featuring a low-resolution look at his MCU costume.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will showcase the evil might of Doctor Doom as his plan to threaten the Multiverse draws in teams across realities for one epic clash.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Doctor Doom Is the Greatest Threat the MCU Heroes Will Face

Marvel Studios

Aside from the fact that Doctor Doom's arrival in Avengers: Doomsday needed the combined efforts of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Doom is a formidable and perhaps the greatest threat these heroes will face due to his unpredictability and wide array of powers and abilities that could threaten the very existence of not just the protagonists but the Multiverse itself.

Doctor Doom also has a secret advantage in Avengers: Doomsday with powerful allies on his side, including a female sidekick who seems to be a female version of the villain and a "magical wizard" whom fans believe is secretly Doctor Strange. With strong allies on his side, Doom will not be easy to beat.

Doom is also rumored to have a central goal of creating Battleworld as his twisted way to prevent the Multiverse's collapse, and it appears he is willing to go all out to achieve it, as he has been targeting young heroes like Franklin Richards of the Fantastic Four. Doom also has a personal stake in Doomsday, as he is rumored to be blaming Steve Rogers for the loss of his family, essentially kickstarting his journey to "save" the Multiverse.

Overall, Doom is a powerful threat whose singular, dangerous goal of becoming a god could threaten reality itself.