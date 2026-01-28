LEGO Leak Reveals First Avengers: Doomsday Lego Set Details

New details emerged about a LEGO set based on Avengers: Doomsday, and theories about what to expect ran rampant online. LEGO has produced many notable sets based on the MCU in recent years, with some of the most popular based on hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse. The crossover nature of Avengers: Doomsday makes it well-positioned for several future LEGO sets.

Reliable LEGO insider @lego_minecraft_goat shared information about upcoming LEGO sets on Instagram, reporting that a new Avengers: Doomsday set is priced at $109.99. While details about the Doomsday LEGO set are still under wraps, its price point could hint at what to expect, such as a piece count of around 900 to 1,000. It could be a playset with several Minifigures or even a highly detailed display model of a character or an iconic location.

For reference, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set (75375) has 921 pieces, and Star Wars Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364) has 1,056 pieces, and both are priced at $109.99.

Given the significance of this LEGO set, there is a strong chance that this upcoming Avengers: Doomsday playset has at least one Doctor Doom Minifigure in it.

The secrecy surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is notably intense due to the amount of spoilers that need to be under wraps to preserve surprises. This explains why the first details about the Doomsday LEGO set are still unknown. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday follows the epic clash between the titular heroes and Doctor Doom as they race against time to save the dwindling Multiverse. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

3 Possibilities for the Leaked Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set

Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter's House

Marvel Studios

A possible LEGO set based on Avengers: Doomsday could lean into more familiar territory by featuring a playset involving Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's house, especially after the first teaser trailer confirmed that both characters will return in the upcoming crossover movie.

Releasing this LEGO set is on the safer side for Doomsday-related playsets, since this location was already shown in official Doomsday footage. Adding a bonus Doctor Doom figure could be a welcome development for raising more intrigue and generating sales for this official piece of merchandise.

The Fantastic Four's Ship

Marvel Studios

Another potential LEGO set from the Avengers: Doomsday line could be based around the Fantastic Four's ship, which should appear in the 2026 MCU movie after the huge reveal in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

This is a likely option because LEGO has a history of making detailed builds of large-scale ships and aircraft, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy's Milano from 2021 and the Avengers' Quinjet from 2012.

This playset could potentially include the main four Fantastic Four members and even HERBIE.

The New Avengers Base

Marvel Studios

Another potential Avengers: Doomsday LEGO set could be based on the newly renovated Avengers Tower, which now serves as the base of operations for the New Avengers at the end of Thunderbolts*. Given the LEGO set's $109 price point, this seems unlikely, but a miniature version could still be showcased with fewer Minifigures, potentially featuring only Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes.

What Other Avengers: Doomsday Sets Could LEGO Include?

At this stage, it's hard to tell which other playsets will be based on Avengers: Doomsday, given the project's spoiler-heavy nature. However, the confirmed cast list and the four teaser trailers could hint at what other sets to expect.

It's possible that an X-Men-centric set featuring Magneto, Charles Xavier, Cyclops (complete with his comic-accurate costume), and the Sentinels could be in the cards. It may also include surprise X-Men characters, such as Beast and Gambit.

Another set could feature Namor and the Talokans alongside Shuri, King M'Baku, and the Wakandans. The desert-like setting in their own teaser trailer could serve as the backdrop for this set while also introducing vibranium-infused elements to give it a more unique feel.