Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals 'Team Doom'

Avengers: Doomsday's official merchandise teased that Doctor Doom will have his own team in the upcoming crossover movie dubbed "Team Doom." A previous marketing video for Doomsday confirmed that the characters will be split into six teams, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Wakandans, the Thunderbolts (New Avengers), and Doctor Doom. While the promotion appeared to show that Doom is all alone, a piece of merchandise suggests otherwise, making him a much more dangerous threat against the core team of heroes in Doomsday.

Doom Archive from X posted an image of an official Avengers: Doomsday merchandise from the Future Festivals event at Pinewood Studios, showcasing a high-definition look at a Team Doom cap.

The cap offers another look at Doctor Doom in animated form, with the villain seemingly recruiting potential team members. While Doom is depicted in his iconic Marvel costume, it closely resembles the villain's official design shown at the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products panel in May 2025.

In the background, a yellow starburst radiated behind Doom, further teasing that the MCU's version will indeed showcase his own magic against the Avengers in Doomsday. In December 2025, a possible first look at Doom's powers was teased in official Marvel merchandise from Popmart, with the character emerging from a purple portal.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is set to unleash Doctor Doom's evil plan for the Multiverse as he pulls the strings from behind to achieve his sinister goal. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Who Is Part of Doctor Doom’s Team in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

If Doctor Doom really does end up having a team in Avengers: Doomsday, it effectively elevates the villain as a more formidable Multiversal threat, spelling more trouble for the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Doom alone is already a major unstoppable force, and having allies could give him more power to orchestrate large-scale chaos across realities.

There are several possibilities on which Marvel heroes or villains could end up becoming part of Team Doom.

Previous rumors suggested that a version of Peggy Carter would be part of Doctor Doom's team, which makes sense after the first Doomsday trailer confirmed that Steve Rogers will return. It remains to be seen why Peggy would align herself with Doom, but it's possible that she was manipulated into joining him to protect her family.

Other possible members of Team Doom are Doctor Strange and Clea, the two major characters last seen in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This makes sense, considering that Doom is already an expert with magic during the events of Doomsday, and he may have experienced some kind of training with Strange and/or Clea.

Meanwhile, some have theorized that Namor of Earth-616 could align with Doctor Doom because he may have been persuaded to join him in exchange for a promise to restore the glory of Talokan.

Another theory is the inclusion of evil Multiversal Variants of Earth-616 villains and heroes, such as Captain Hydra, King Thanos, and Maestro Hulk. This may seem far-fetched, but anything is possible in the Multiverse.