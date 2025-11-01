LEGO Just Gave Us the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Set We've Waited 19 Years For

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is now the subject of a LEGO set that fans have waited 19 years to see brought to life. Maguire's take on Peter Parker remains as popular as ever, even 24 years after he first brought the web-slinger to life in his original 2002 solo movie with director Sam Raimi. This continues through merchandising for the hero, the latest piece of which shows off one of his most iconic moments.

LEGO released a new set depicting the final battle between Spider-Man and the combination of Venom and Sandman from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 3. Officially titled "Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman," the set consists of 201 pieces and is available for purchase for $24.99 USD.

LEGO

The box is also labeled with a promotional image of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in his iconic web-slinger costume from his 2007 solo threequel. It marks the first time LEGO has made a set based on a scene from Spider-Man 3, the highest-grossing movie in Maguire's trilogy at the global box office.

LEGO

In this scene, Maguire's Spider-Man follows Thomas Hayden Church's Flint Marko and Topher Grace's Eddie Brock Jr. to a construction site in Manhattan, where they are keeping Kirsten Dunst's Mary-Jane Watson hostage. This leads to the two villains jumping into an epic battle against Maguire's hero before he takes out Venom, and Sandman flies away.

LEGO

As expected, the set comes with a minifig for Maguire's hero, the star of Sam Raimi's trilogy that ran from 2002 to 2007. Also included are minifigs for Church's Sandman in sand form and Grace's Eddie Brock with the Venom symbiote over his body.

LEGO

Sandman also comes with extra pieces that can be attached to his body to

LEGO

The base of the set depicts the black webbing that Venom shoots all over the construction site, along with some of the beams and construction equipment seen in the movie.

LEGO

The official description for this set can be seen below, giving more details on what fans will find in this Spider-Man 3 collectible:

"Bring Marvel Studios' 'Spider-Man 3' movie to life with the LEGO Marvel Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman (76334) building set for kids, boys and girls aged 9 and over. It features 3 iconic minifigures – Spider-Man, Venom and Sandman – in epic role-play adventures and mega display possibilities. The buildable set comes with a stellar cast of characters from the movie and lots of interactive elements: Spider-Man swings down from a tower on a web rope; Sandman rises from the rubble with a supersized arm; and Venom strikes with 4 movable tentacles. Kids can display the LEGO model as room decor with the sturdy base and nameplate or detach the minifigures to create pretend-play stories of their own."

Spider-Man 3 is the final installment in Sam Raimi's trilogy of Spider-Man films, released in 2007 and grossed nearly $900 million at the global box office. Starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, J.K. Simmons, Thomas Hayden Church, James Franco, and Topher Grace, the film shows Peter as he prepares to propose to MJ before being infected with the Venom symbiote and fighting his most emotional battles to date. Spider-Man 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

When Will Tobey Maguire Return as Spider-Man?

Sony Pictures

Tobey Maguire made a glorious return to the big screen as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, teaming up with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to deliver the MCU's biggest solo film ever. Now, the big question on fans' minds is when and where Maguire could continue his MCU resurgence in the Multiverse Saga.

Recent rumors have hinted at a potential return for Maguire in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which would put him back on the big screen as soon as July 2026. While reports have gone back and forth on whether the film is a street-level affair or something more multiversal, having Maguire involved would certainly open the door to some exciting storylines.

On top of that, fans are anxiously waiting to find out whether Maguire will be part of Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth Avengers film and the Multiverse Saga's final outing. This movie is expected to potentially feature the biggest cast of stars in comic-book movie history, including MCU stars and actors from past Marvel movies made outside of Marvel Studios' watch. This makes Maguire one of the biggest hopefuls to join this cast, but official news on that film is still a long way out.

As details continue to work themselves out, anticipation continues to build for when and where the OG Spider-Man star will swing back into action.