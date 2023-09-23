Tobey Maguire's Venom Suit Receives New Ultra-Realistic Figure (Photos)

Tobey Maguire’s black Venom-style Spider-Man Symbiote suit from 2007’s Spider-Man 3 just took the spotlight in a new hyper-realistic collectible figure.

Maguire became the first actor to bring a black-suited Spider-Man to life in Spider-Man 3 as the Venom symbiote crashed to Earth in a meteor and attached itself to Peter Parker.

This suit became immensely popular with it being the first time Maguire had been seen out of his red-and-blue threads, setting the stage for Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock/Venom to play a key role as one of the film’s antagonists.

Tobey Maguire’s Venom Suit Shines

Hot Toys released the first images of a hyper-realistic collectible figurine paying tribute to Tobey Maguire’s all-black Venom suit from Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man 3.

Sony Pictures

The base depicts the church where Peter Parker got rid of the Venom suit before Spider-Man 3’s third act, with some of the black symbiote goo slithering across the brick.

Hot Toys

Hot Toys looked to capture the essence of Spider-Man 3 fully with so many different looks for the suit and the Venom additions, giving fans a chance to personalize the collectible any way they so choose:

“Paying tribute to Peter Parker’s adventures, Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black Suit) Collectible Figure and a diorama figure base captured the city scene with symbiote alien from the screen to your collection shelf.”

Hot Toys

Fans can also keep things simple with the figurine by just using Maguire‘s black-suited Spidey with some web, as the suit is topped off with the aggressive and angry-looking Spider-logo on the front and back.

Hot Toys

The company carefully analyzed Maguire’s appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3 for this one-sixth-scale figure, complete with dozens of different pose variations that are possible:

“Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker wearing Black Suit from 'Spider-Man 3,' the one-sixth scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable masked head; a greatly-poseable body for dynamic poses; faithful recreation of the black suit with raised silver webbing patterns; as well as detailed accessories such as alien symbiote arms and head with protruding tongue, Spider-Man mask, and a wide variety of spider-web webbing accessories.”

Hot Toys

The figure has two different heads for Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, one masked and one unmasked, as the Venom symbiote can be draped all over the black-suited hero.

Hot Toys

There is also a Special Edition of the suit available in certain markets that includes another alien symbiote head as a bonus item for a display option.

Hot Toys

It includes a number of different interchangeable features such as moveable eyes on Peter’s face, an attachable version of Venom’s face, a magnetic Venom tongue, and various different webbing attachments.

Hot Toys

Will Tobey Maguire Return as Spider-Man?

Tobey Maguire’s long-awaited return in Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the biggest moments in comic-book-movie history, and he even referenced his time wearing the black suit from Spider-Man 3 in his latest outing as well.

Now, the big question on fans’ minds is whether that was a one-time thing, especially with other legacy Marvel stars like Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart getting their own MCU glow-up moments.

Reportedly, Maguire is on the shortlist of actors Marvel Studios hopes to get for Avengers: Secret Wars, which will in all likelihood bring the biggest group of A-list Marvel talent in any movie ever seen.

But with that movie likely to face some major delays due to numerous extenuating circumstances, it will likely be a long time until fans even hear more rumors pertaining to a potential Maguire comeback.

Spider-Man 3 is available to stream on Disney+.