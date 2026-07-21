Avengers Doomsday Trailer: Thor’s “Miracle” Speech Might Connect To Scarlet Witch’s MCU Introduction

Thor's effort to rally the troops in Avengers: Doomsday's trailer could lay the groundwork for Scarlet Witch's MCU return. The odds have never been more stacked against Earth's Mightiest Heroes than they are in Doomsday. That's because, unlike previous villains, Doctor Doom isn't just coming for one reality; he's coming for them all.

With the threat of incursions looming, heroes from three different universes will have to come together and get on the same page sooner rather than later. Doomsday's trailer confirms that there will be growing pains, showing battles between the Wakandans and Talokanil, as well as the Avengers and X-Men. Thor seems to be the only one with his head on straight.

Early in the trailer, the God of Thunder talks about how much the threat he and his allies are facing scares him. It's unclear whether he's referencing the incursions or Doom himself. But the footage certainly suggests it's the latter, as it takes Thor's narration and plays it over clips of him facing off against Robert Downey Jr.'s villain.

Marvel Studios

All the build-up leads to an epic shot of Doom stopping Stormbreaker in its tracks, shocking the Asgardian. Thor then makes it clear that the Avengers need a "miracle" to come out victorious. Well, one arrives quickly in the form of Steve Rogers, who grabs Mjolnir out of Thor's hand and puts his old friend's mind at ease.

Rarely does Marvel Studios put all of its cards on the table at once, though. The miracle that Thor is hoping for is unlikely to be a retired superhero coming off the sidelines for one last ride. Instead, it could be a character who's made a career out of being a miracle.

Marvel Studios

All the way back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when HYDRA was still a threat, Baron von Strucker experimented on humans, hoping to turn them into weapons he could point and shoot at his enemies. While most of his tests failed, he took two survivors under his wing, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. He even went as far as to refer to them as "miracles" and claimed that their arrival was ushering in a new age.

Strucker wasn't wrong, as he unknowingly tapped into a great power within Wanda. Years later, she embraced Chaos Magic and became the Scarlet Witch. Sadly, she lost her way in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when she tried to kill America Chavez in hopes of getting her children back and seemingly died as a result of her transgressions.

But breaking bad might make her uniquely fit to handle all the problems the heroes will face in Doomsday. After all, it's going to take a lot more than punches to defeat the villain they're up against.

Scarlet Witch Can Show Doctor Doom A Better Path In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The Doomsday trailer spends very little time going over Doom's motivations. He helps kick off the new look at the movie by explaining that an impossible choice lies ahead for him and whoever he's speaking to. What that might be is anyone's guess. But it's likely to do with the incursions and whether the safety of one universe is worth destroying others.

No matter what Doom's endgame is, it's going to put him at odds with Thor and Co. That probably means innocent lives are at stake, maybe some of the same ones that Wanda put in jeopardy when she started wreaking havoc across the multiverse in the Doctor Strange sequel.

If the rumors are true and Scarlet Witch really does return in Doomsday, her appearance could see her be more of a messenger than a fighter. She's obviously better equipped to take on Doom than most of the characters in the movie. However, her mistakes may very well be the key to him seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel.