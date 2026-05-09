Marvel Studios Confirms 3 Avengers Will Fight the X-Men In 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The Avengers and X-Men will do battle with one another when Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters this year on December 18. Doomsday will feature the biggest cast of any comic book movie ever, giving the mutants a chance to shine under Marvel Studios' watch.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during Disney's CinemaCon 2026 panel, which was not released publicly. This trailer showed off three major fight sequences between the Avengers and the X-Men, something never seen before in a Marvel movie.

This started with Simi Liu's Shang-Chi, who debuted in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, facing off against Channing Tatum's Remy LeBeau/Gambit from 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Both making their second live-action MCU appearances, Shang-Chi puts the Ten Rings on full display and makes them glow orange, while Gambit uses his classic playing cards in the fight.

Shang-Chi uses the Rings to repel a hit from Gambit's staff, also seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, sending the two of them flying away from each other as they recover. After Shang-Chi pushes Gambit back, Gambit holds up a glowing ace of hearts card and shakes his head in intimidating fashion.

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Gambit then shares the screen with another major Avengers character, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America. While the two do not engage in a physical battle with each other, Sam flies into the X-Mansion and lands on the floor, looking up at Gambit as the mutant stands on the balcony above him.

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Finally, Rebecca Romijn makes her MCU debut as the shapeshifting Mystique, crossing paths with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. After Mystique comes into play in her most comic-accurate costume yet, she uses her powers to transform into Yelena, spooking Pugh's New Avenger as the two use their identical skills against each other.

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As a bonus, Chris Hemsworth's Thor has an epic moment against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the X-Mansion, after both are featured heavily across the trailer. In a callback to Thor's attempt to kill Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Thor lunges at Doom near the end of the trailer with his Stormbreaker axe. Doom stops the axe in its path with only two of his fingers, making the God of Thunder look almost helpless in battle.

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Avengers: Doomsday will be the third film in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, the film will pit the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four next to each other, with the fate of the multiverse at stake.

Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men vs Avengers Battle Explained

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While plot details for Avengers: Doomsday are still being kept under wraps, early reports teased that Doom is out to end the multiverse in order to save existence. Already being compared to Thanos's plan to wipe out half of existence in the last two Avengers movies, Doom is said to see himself as the hero in his story, hoping to get some of this movie's biggest heroes on his side of the fight.

Doom is expected to try to manipulate the Avengers, the X-Men, or both in this story, which could lead them to initially fight each other when they meet at the X-Mansion. How Doom accomplishes this is still unknown, and there is no telling how long the two teams will remain in conflict before coming to terms with what Doom really wants to do.

Additionally, these battles are sure to be far from the only ones seen in this movie, as trailers showed glimpses of James Marsden's Cyclops in his most comic-accurate depiction. While fans continue to wait to see when this material will be revealed in a public trailer, these fights will surely satisfy many who have long wanted to see interactions like this play out on the big screen.