Avengers: Doomsday's new trailer highlights the five main teams uniting to save the Multiverse from Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Marvel Studios' promotional push for Doomsday has emphasized the crossover event's massive ensemble in the race against time to save the Multiverse while emphasizing the dangerous threat Doom poses to the heroes. Victor von Doom's dominion and dangerous powers has been front and center in trailer footage, making it clear that he is a villain not to be messed with and someone that would require a Multiversal alliance to bring him down.

Marvel Studios released a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday "Return" trailer that unites five distinct Marvel teams standing in the way of Doctor Doom. The 30-second promo featured these five competing legacies forced to coexist to survive while flipping the MCU's iconic end-credits tagline to ask fans to return to theaters to watch Doomsday.

Interestingly, the friction starts on Earth-616, where the teaser draws a crucial divide between Sam Wilson's Avengers and Yelena's the New Avengers. This conflict is deeply rooted from Baron Zemo's victory from Captain America: Civil War that fractured Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Doomsday will explore the ramifications of the MCU's heroes coming out of "years of seemingly no organized Avengers team," meaning that the film will directly navigate competing claims to the Avengers mantle itself.

Marvel Studios

Based on Doomsday's promotional push, Sam Wilson's Avengers team include Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, Falcon, and Thor. Aside from leading the main iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel Studios also confirmed that Sam will also lead all the five Marvel teams to battle for the Multiverse, further cementing his role as the MCU's new Captain America.

The New Avengers serve as far more than the B-team in Avengers: Doomsday, as evidenced by their 14-month stint in protecting New York from threats since they assembled at the end of Thunderbolts*.

Marvel Studios

Doomsday's promotional push made it clear that Florence Pugh's Yelena is one of the important female heroes in the crossover event. With her being the leader of the New Avengers, giving her the spotlight to serve as one of the narrative anchors is significant, mainly because it gives the audience a grounded perspective for how a battle-hardened hero experiences the Multiverse collapsing. Overall, the team's willingness to make ruthless tactical calls and Sentry's dangerously unstable power make them Earth-616's biggest wild card in the looming conflict.

The Wakandans, comprising Shuri, King M'Baku, Namor, and other Talokanil allies, is another important faction in Avengers: Doomsday. As the most technologically advanced nation on MCU's Earth-616, Wakanda serves as the scientific and diplomatic bridge helping the Fantastic Four and the Avengers navigate an unexpected Multiversal collision.

Marvel Studios

Shuri's genius-level intellect and Reed Richard's intelligent prowess are needed to find a collaborative way to stop the incursions. Meanwhile, King M'Baku is expected to spearhead Wakanda's efforts to become a sovereign global superpower, making them the frontlines in the battle similar to what T'Challa did in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Fantastic Four serve as the central cataylst of the entire plot due to their personal connection to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Marvel Studios already confirmed that Doom is from Earth-828, and his complex history with the team will definitely play a role in the movie's plot.

Marvel Studios

With Reed Richards sharing a connection with Doom, their deeply personal rivalry immediately gives Doomsday's conflict an emotional and ideological core that Earth-616's heroes and the X-Men lack. The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene already set up the stakes after it suggested that Doom might be on the verge of abducting Franklin Richards, Reed and Sue's child. Whatever Doom needs Franklin for, part of the plot for Doomsday could revolve around a deeply personal rescue where Sue and Reed need to work with the other heroes to save their child while keeping the incursions at bay.

The X-Men is another wild card in Doomsday, mainly because rumors suggest that they are not the typical goody two shoes they are known for due to the sacrifices they made to protect their own world.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's trailer footage already showed Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier watching a world gets destroyed in real time while a shot of him in deep regret with Ian McKellen's Magneto, further suggesting the brutal realities they had to endure to save their own universe.

The X-Men's moral ambiguity, combined with shots of some members fighiting the Avengers, raises the tension of a Multiversal incursion because it forces the heroes to wonder whether these legacy icons are true allies or desperate rivals willing to do whatever it takes to protect their world.

Watch the official Avengers: Doomsday "Return" trailer below: