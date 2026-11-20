Avengers: Endgame was touted as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time upon its release. And it earned the praise it received by pulling off the impossible: culminating over a decade's worth of storytelling. However, the sunshine and rainbows only lasted so long. Fans eventually started pointing out issues they had with the box-office monster, such as how it handled Thor. But when the dust settled, the God of Thunder was far from the movie's most controversial character. Another hero caused such a stir that Avengers: Endgame Encore had to put them back on the right track.

Endgame's time-skip didn't do most of its heroes any favors. Clint Barton became the killer known as Ronin; Thor turned to binge drinking and shirked his responsibilities as king of New Asgard; and Steve Rogers gave up being a hero. One character who thought they lived their best life after the Snap was Bruce Banner, who worked out his Hulk issues by turning into Smart Hulk.

While Bruce enjoyed putting the brains and brawn together, fans didn't celebrate the change. After Endgame, he appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Neither project featured him losing control and turning into a giant green rage monster, which is more or less the character's appeal.

Marvel Studios

It took a few years, but Marvel Studios finally got the memo and brought Hulk back to form in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Jean Grey got control of Bruce's mind and accidentally unleashed his alter ego. Of course, the powers that be could've put the green genie back in the bottle right after that and placed the hero back on a less stressful path. Instead, they doubled down on their choice in Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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In the new cut's final post-credits scene, Bruce documented gamma-suppression experiments he was doing on himself at a government facility. The events of Brand New Day clearly shook him up, as he appeared disheveled in his new home.

Marvel Studios

Before Mark Ruffalo's character could finish reporting his findings, though, a mysterious figure appeared. It was Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who told Bruce he needed his help.

As the screen went black, Hulk emerged, likely in an attempt to fight off the new foe. But the Jade Giant didn't get his way because, once the camera cut back on, all that was left in the facility was a green rune.

With Avengers: Doomsday right around the corner, Hulk's outlook has changed drastically, and it's all thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore. And he's not the only one who benefited from the new version of the movie.

Avengers: Endgame Encore Moved the Needle for a Few Major MCU Characters

Steve Rogers

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Of all the characters in Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers probably came out on top, getting a second chance at a normal life. Avengers: Endgame Encore threw a wrench in his plans by having Loki visit him. Despite wanting to leave all the wars behind him, Steve will find himself in the middle of another one when Avengers: Doomsday kicks off.

Peggy Carter

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Peggy Carter is in the same boat as her husband. Her peaceful moment at home was interrupted by the God of Mischief, who made it clear he could help not only the former Captain America but his beloved as well. While Peggy doesn't have the Super-Soldier Serum coursing through her veins, she's still a capable fighter and unlikely to let the multiverse fall apart around her without throwing a few punches.

Loki

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Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian didn't leave his throne at the End of Time for fun. His appearance at the end of Avengers: Endgame Encore set the stage for a conflict between him and Doctor Doom, who is probably gunning for the former villain's job. But Doom won't get what he wants without a fight, one that could see Loki pull out all his old tricks and a few new ones.

TVA Team

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Loki had to leave his old friends at the TVA behind at the end of Season 2 of his Disney+ series. However, his sacrifice meant they could keep living and protecting the multiverse. Avengers: Endgame Encore presented Mobius, OB, and their colleagues with their toughest challenge yet as they witnessed incursions start to tear the multiverse apart. They'll show if they're up to the challenge once Doomsday rolls around.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

The final character Avengers: Endgame Encore changed was Doctor Doom. In his first MCU appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the villain didn't do anything nefarious, just dropping in on Sue Storm and Franklin Richards at the Baxter Building. His vibe was completely different in Encore, as he showed what he's capable of by besting the Hulk.