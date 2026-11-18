Chris Evans rejected a number of time travel ideas for Steve Rogers before accepting the offer to come back to the role in Avengers: Doomsday. While Evans notably returned to action for Marvel in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine (reprising his role as Johnny Storm), the comic book movie legend has not reprised his biggest role as Steve Rogers since the hero's poignant trip back in time in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Now, he is on his way back for the fifth Avengers movie, making it clear that he is not making the decision lightly to return to Marvel Studios.

Steve Rogers star Chris Evans explained the process behind accepting the offer to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18, 2026 debut. In the latest edition of Empire Magazine, he looked back to a conversation he had with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D'Esposito when he was filming Avengers: Endgame, where they told him they "wanted to continue making films with me as Steve Rogers" through Rogers' Nomad persona. However, none of the pitches made him want to add to the way Rogers' story ended, as he is "very precious with the character" and wants him to be used the right way:

Empire: "That's the obvious place to start, that you're back as Steve Rogers. How did it come about?" Evans: "Kevin Feige and (producer) Louis D'Esposito had approached me while we were still filming 'Endgame,' and made it clear they wanted to continue making films with me as Steve Rogers, explore this Nomad character. So over the years since we filmed 'Endgame,' they've sent at least a dozen pitches. But none that felt compelling enough to want to disrupt the way Steve's are had kind of completed. I'm very precious with the character, and I didn't want to come back unless there was something really meaningful and impactful and unique."

He changed his mind about the decision when he heard that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom and that Joe and Anthony Russo had signed on to direct the movie. Joe Russo then shocked him with a pitch for the story, and along with Downey playing "a completely different character," he loved the way that it would show "Steve Rogers in a way we've never seen him before:"

Empire: So what changed? Why was this pitch the one that was meaningful and impactful and unique? Evans: "Well, it was a combination of factors. It starts with the people involved. They called and said that Downey was having discussions, and I thought, 'Oh wow, that's certainly not what I expected to happen.' Then they said, 'And the Russos are interested in coming back.' Well, what's the story? And Joe called and gave me the pitch, and I was kind of shocked. Hearing that Downey was going to play a completely different character was surprising, but at the same time really exciting. They explained what my role would be and how I fit into that situation, and it was seeing Steve Rogers in a way we've never seen him before, a way that felt complex and dramatic and meaningful."

When he learned about Endgame's end being changed to a new beginning, he called it "a really interesting approach" rather than seeing Steve simply pick up from where he was last left off. Having heard pitches that "went back in time" and "jumped timelines," he was intrigued by the way Doomsday's final story has "one connective tissue directly from the last frame of Endgame:"

Empire: "What was your reaction when you heard that 'Endgame''s ending was, in fact, a new beginning?" Evans: "[That it was] a really interesting approach, as opposed to, 'We pick up with Steve eight years later.' It's really fun and exciting to take this moment that we all know so well and tell the audience, 'Well, actually, two seconds later this happened,' and you don't miss a beat. There's obviously 100 ways to tell another chapter in Steve Rogers' story. I heard pitches that picked up later, I heard pitches that went back in time, I heard pitches that jumped timelines, I heard everything, and there was merit to every approach. But something about this one having connective tissue directly from the last frame of 'Endgame' is really interesting."

Moving on to Doom, he described Downey's villain as "a character that's fuelled by personal rage" and joked about having fought him "20 years ago in another franchise" when he played Johnny Storm in the two Fantastic Four movies from 2005 and 2007. Excited to see Downey play the role, he also touched on how Doom is "a very human character" underneath the mask and that he is "in a lot of pain:"

Empire: "Let's talk about Doom. You and Downey made an appearance at CinemaCon in Vegas a few months ago and you said, 'This guy, I don't like him.' Why?" Evans: "Well, it's a character that's fuelled by a personal rage. It's someone who's highly capable, highly intelligent, highly rational, but deeply unhinged and capable of anything, which is the most dangerous sort of foe. We all know the character Doctor Doom. Hell, I fought him 20 years ago in another franchise! So I know the character, and I was so excited to watch Downey play someone who, on the surface, is so fun, with the presence and the accent. But, just like underneath the shield is a very human character, there's also one underneath the mask, and it's Victor, and it's a character that's in a lot of pain."

Evans thoroughly enjoyed watching Downey "slice this role up," recalling moments on set when he found himself in awe watching Downey work "when [he's] supposed to be acting." Describing it as a challenge to work with a character wearing a mask the way Downey does in this movie, he left the set reassured on something he had always believed: "Downey can do anything:"

Evans: "He's so fun to watch slice this role up. I found myself on set just sort of spectating, within scenes where I'm supposed to be acting. It's so easy to get lost in watching him, because not only is it such a different character than I'm used to working with, but it requires such subtlety. He's wearing a mask the whole time. That's not an easy challenge, to try and get your message across and be emotionally available to connect with. It just reinforces what I've always felt: Downey can do anything."

Notably, Evans remained hesitant for years to return as Steve Rogers, even though Marvel had pitched him multiple ideas about exploring Rogers' Nomad turn from the comics. He was quoted on multiple occasions saying that he did not want to ruin Roger's poignant ending in Endgame, in which he went back in time to live his life with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, by reprising the role again.

Doomsday will be Evans' 13th appearance in the MCU and his 15th Marvel movie overall, tying him with Samuel L. Jackson for the most Marvel appearances by any actor (in and out of the MCU). He is also expected to return to the MCU in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which could potentially bring him back as Steve Rogers, Johnny Storm, or both.

Steve Rogers Expected Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers will be in an interesting place when he returns to Avengers: Doomsday, which was teased at the end of the recently released Avengers: Endgame Encore. Picking up from the final moments of Endgame, he and Peggy hear a knock at their door before Tom Hiddleston's Loki comes in and offers to help both of them, reuniting with Steve for the first time since The Avengers.

From here, Rogers is expected to play a big role in Doomsday, as he is one of the highest-listed actors in the movie's cast billing behind Downey's Doctor Doom. Marketing has been adamant about not showing much of what he is doing in this movie, outside of a couple of meetings with the Avengers and a pair of poignant moments alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor (showing he is still worthy of wielding Mjolnir).

Rumors have also indicated that Peggy Carter will have her biggest role yet in an Avengers movie next to Steve, meaning they and their child might be key parts of Doom's quest to destroy the multiverse. Likely, Doom will peg them as one of the reasons the multiverse is collapsing, with Steve likely creating an issue when he went back in time and left his own timeline. While details remain under wraps, Evans' return is sure to be one of Doomsday's biggest driving forces as he reunites with Downey and the rest of the classic team.