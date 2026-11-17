Tom Hiddleston just added new context to his surprise Avengers: Endgame Encore moment. Marvel Studios officially changed MCU canon on September 25 when it brought its biggest movie ever back to theaters as Avengers: Endgame Encore. For the most part, the re-release was a victory lap, juicing Endgame's worldwide haul to $2.94 billion to reclaim the all-time box office crown from Avatar while revving up excitement for Avengers: Doomsday. But beyond reliving the glory days, the added scenes drew a lot of attention, especially an extension of the movie's very end, which sees Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finally return to the past to be with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), a happily ever after that now has a whole new meaning.

Endgame Encore's new ending starts off just like the original, with Steve and Peggy finally sharing their long-awaited dance and a kiss. But this time, a few knocks at the door interrupt the moment. Peggy goes to answer it while Steve hides behind a wall, as he's not supposed to be there (in both place and time), and standing on the other side is none other than Loki.

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After the God of Stories offers his help, Steve steps out of hiding to come face-to-face with him. At face value, it looks like Loki is physically standing on Steve and Peggy’s doorstep, but a new comment by Hiddleston throws that into question.

Speaking with Empire Magazine for its new Doomsday issue, Hiddleston was asked whether Loki popping up in such an unexpected place, when he sat on his timeless throne forver, was part of Marvel Studios' pitch to him.

In response, the actor reminded fans that Loki has "still got the self-duplication powers:"

"You know, he's still got the self-duplication powers. Don't forget that. This is some of his OG powers. He's doing duplication casting and illusion projection in 'Thor'!"

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This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as many fans already theorized that Loki was somehow projecting in Encore. For full context, he was last seen sacrificing himself at the end of Loki Season 2 to take his place on the throne at the End of Time, where he holds the Multiverse's timelines together.

With him stuck there in isolation, this explains how Loki is able to move across time and space, presumably now with newfound abilities mixed with his OG forces. This puts into question how much of a sacrifice it truly was then back in Season 2, but according to Hiddleston, the excitement outweighs any potential retconning.

When asked if he was surprised when he first heard about the scene, Hiddleston admitted he "loved it immediately:"

"I loved it immediately. There's a knock at the door, and Peggy answers the door, and she says, 'Can I help you?' And a voice says, 'No, maybe I can help you,' or words to that effect. And Steve looks at a familiar face, and that familiar face looks back at him, but they haven’t seen each other for a long time."

Fans were quick to point out the fact that this Steve hasn't seen any version of Loki since the Battle of New York in 2012's Avengers; the layers to his shock are potent, as seen by the look on Evans' face.

As for what happens next, the MCU veteran stayed coy, teasing that Loki could "just close the door and walk away:"

"Now, it could be that I just close the door and walk away. You be the judge. Every possibility remains open in a multiverse. But even if you knew nothing about what happens next, it's already a thrilling prospect. What on earth are they going to say to each other? How is this going to go?"

Loki's presence in Doomsday will certainly be felt, and not just through his visit to the Carter/Rogers residence on that fateful day. It's also been confirmed that Loki will be getting off his throne in Doomsday, with images showing him in his full horned look, likely being pulled into the fight against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

This will likely happen after another added Encore scene, which showed the Multiverse collapsing as the TVA watched on. It seems Doctor Doom could be coming for the TVA, Loki, and the entire multiverse.

How Loki Factors into Avengers: Doomsday

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It's clear that Loki, though his destiny seemed permanent back on Disney+ in 2023, is taking yet another new shape. He expressed to Empire his excitement for the new journey, and also the ownership and protection he feels over Loki.

He teased "a new direction," which he trusted with the MCU team with, hoping to not "unstitch anything:"

"He is in a changed place. And so, as the story continues, I was thrilled to listen to the ideas of how the story was going to expand, knowing that there would be no repetition. We would be going off in a new direction. I feel very protective of the character. I don't want to unstitch anything. But I feel trusted by them. They allow me to bring my knowledge and my experience."

In terms of Loki interrupting Peggy and Steve, that seems to be more connected to the former Captain America than the old God of Mischief. When Steve properly returns to the Avengers in Doomsday, which has now been highlighted several times in marketing, it will have been roughly 10 years after that moment.

This means that Loki likely offers Steve and Peggy a way to live their lives without causing an incursion or some other universe-breaking event, as the Man Out of Time is not supposed to be there, and the TVA probably noticed.

After helping Steve, it's assumed that Loki stays as the universal overseer until catastrophe strikes. In this case, that seems connected to Doctor Doom, who could be after Loki's powers, just like he's captured the Hulk and Scarlet Witch.

On December 18, Hiddelton will return for his fourth Avengers movie, this time on the side of the heroes, hoping to protect the family he's found in the TVA.