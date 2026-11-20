Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick gave his honest response about the possibility of seeing a movie adaptation of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. Video game adaptations have been a hot commodity in the entertainment space recently, as proven by the successes of HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's The Witcher, the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Despite that, not every major video game franchise has made the jump, and Grand Theft Auto is at the top of the list as one of the biggest holdouts. While the GTA series has massive cultural impact and clear cinematic influences, Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to invest in a movie adaptation. In June 2024, former Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser spoke with The Ankler about turning down multiple Hollywood pitches over the years, describing the meetings as "awkward" and seeing it as a "huge risk." Rockstar preferred to keep full creative ownership and focus on the games themselves.

However, GTA 6's arrival has only led to even more clamor for a movie adaptation. The new game's compelling protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and richly detailed Leonida setting feel well-suited to the screen.

During an appearance on The David Rubenstein Show podcast (via Deadline), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently addressed the possibility directly, noting that a GTA 6 movie could only happen if the Rockstar creative team is "passionate" about it before emphasizing the company's careful approach:

"We’re very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company and our goal is to make the best entertainment on earth – entertainment we’re always proud of. We would make a movie or television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it – if they thought they would somehow engage and delight our consumers."

Zelnick ended by admitting that making a GTA 6 movie is a "high bar." While they don't rule it out, they are being "very selective:"

"It’s a high bar to do that, and of course, there’s always a risk of failure. So we don’t rule it out, but we’re very, very selective."

Rockstar Games

In November 2022, BBC reported that Rockstar Games rejected the chance to launch a Grand Theft Auto movie starring Eminem.

Games industry veteran Kirk Ewing said on the BBC podcast Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game that Rockstar founders Sam and Dan Houser were offered $5 million for the rights to the movie, but they passed on it, saying they were "not interested." This is a notable example of how Rockstar consistently resisted official adaptations.

Will a GTA 6 Movie Ever Happen?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's openness to green-light a Grand Theft Auto 6 movie leaves the door slightly ajar while keeping the bar extremely high. The catch, however, is that transforming the video game into a linear movie or TV show is genuinely hard, given that previous attempts to adapt crime games have often struggled with tone and scope.

It's worth noting that GTA VI on its own is already one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Some fans argued that the franchise doesn't really need a movie or show for marketing or additional revenue, unlike many other game franchises. There is inherent risk in diluting the brand or producing something that feels like a lesser version of the games.

Despite that, a well-made GTA project no longer carries the same automatic risk of embarrassment, considering the proven success of recent video game adaptations. The combination of GTA 6's success, potential, and improved reputation of game adaptations creates the best conditions the franchise has ever had. The only thing missing is creators who have genuine passion for the material and the talent to turn a cultural phenomenon into must-see content. Hopefully, a newfound path for a GTA 6 movie gets a realistic trajectory sooner rather than later.