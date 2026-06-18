GTA 6 Officially Debuts Its New Final Logo

Grand Theft Auto VI just got an official logo update ahead of pre-orders starting. By the time GTA 6 is finally deployed to the world on November 18, almost three years will have passed since the game was unveiled in December 2023. Thus far, Rockstar Games' marketing campaign has revealed two trailers that highlight its Miami-esque Vice City setting (that also expands to the fictional state of Leonida), and Bonnie-and-Clyde-like leads, Jason and Lucia. Fans are still eagerly awaiting GTA 6's third trailer, one year on from the last, but the recent announcement that pre-orders are looming came with one marketing development.

Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders will begin on Thursday, June 25, with a promo video devoid of new footage and not the third trailer many were hoping for. However, the legendary developer offered up a fresh, mildly tweaked logo for GTA 6 that blends in more with franchise tradition.

Rockstar Games

Comparing the GTA 6 logo that Rockstar revealed in December 2023 to the one shown off this year, ahead of pre-orders, the notable change is a white border around the vibrant, Vice City aesthetics, instead of just a colorful one.

Rockstar Games

Stylistically, the redesigned logo that pairs a white border with another color is much more reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto 5, albeit with much more pzazz this time around to reflect the setting switch-up from Los Santos to Leonida.

Rockstar Games

Incorporating a white border to some degree has been a staple of Rockstar Games' outrageous action franchise for decades, so it isn't a huge surprise to see it return for GTA 6 as the game enters its final five-month stretch to release.

Rockstar Games

The only previous GTA release to use such a bright, colorful border and logo was 2009's The Ballad of Gay Tony, a DLC expansion for Grand Theft Auto 4 that featured a multicolored border to reflect the glamorous nightlife of Liberty City.

Rockstar Games

For the time being, GTA 6 is only expected to launch on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S on November 18, as there is still no news on a PC version. In the meantime, the game's new pre-order announcement video can be watched below:

What to Expect Next From GTA 6's Marketing (& Trailer 3 Release)

Rockstar Games has long promised to start marketing GTA 6 over the summer, which makes sense as its release is now just five months away. The recent pre-order announcement ought to reassure gamers that Rockstar intends to stick by its official November 18 release date and won't delay again (fingers crossed).

Despite announcing that pre-orders are imminent and unveiling GTA 6's new logo, Rockstar has yet to offer up the game's third trailer. While nothing is certain until it is actually released, as Rockstar usually drops marketing with little warning, one has to imagine GTA 6's next trailer will be released with pre-orders on June 25.

Of course, what many gamers will be hoping to see next is actual gameplay, beyond the masses of in-development GTA 6 footage that leaked four years ago. If Rockstar follows suit with GTA 5peek's marketing plan, fans can expect just one short gameplay sneak peak in late summer/early fall.

Regardless, once pre-orders for GTA 6 begin, it seems likely that Rockstar will promote the game much more actively in the lead-up to release. However, there is a high chance Rockstar won't reveal as many of the game's secrets as in other modern games, since a release on GTA 6's scale realistically sells itself.