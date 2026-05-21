GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Window Narrows Following Official Comments From Take-Two’s CEO

A third trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is now in sight, based on Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's latest comments. The upcoming open-world RPG from Rockstar Games is the video game event of the generation, and fans are eagerly awaiting more news about its release. Rockstar is staying firm on GTA VI's November 19, 2026, release date, which means more information about the game is imminent.

Some tidbits have been dropped surrounding Take-Two's Q4 Earnings call, including an update on when marketing and, therefore, more footage of GTA 6 will be released. The company's report confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will begin this "summer", but that does not mean a trailer will be dropping in the days after the Q4 call. Zelnick told Variety in an interview that their definition of summer does not include "the next few weeks:"

"So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6."

The gaming industry is about to enter the annual Summer Game Fest period of showcases in early June, so this more or less rules out any appearances from a GTA 6 trailer at these presentations in the next few weeks. The summer period in the Northern Hemisphere begins in late June and continues through to early September, which gives a rough idea of when a new GTA 6 trailer can be expected.

This opens the possibility that marketing will begin as early as late June, meaning fans could be diving into the much-anticipated third trailer in as little as a month. That said, summer is several months long, and Zelnick declined to specify exactly when marketing would begin in the season, so July or August are also possibilities.

What is clear after this Q4 report is that the wait is coming to an end. Zelnick reiterated that "we've been really clear that we're releasing the title on November 19," which is as good a sign as any that there will be no more delays for GTA 6. As that window November date creeps ever closer, marketing has to start sooner rather than later so fans can have their questions about price, pre-orders, and gameplay answered.

GTA VI is the long-awaited next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise from Rockstar Games. GTA V was released back in 2013, meaning fans have waited almost 13 years for the next chapter. GTA 6 will be set amid the Florida-inspired fictional state of Leonida, following two new criminal protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

When Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 Actually Be Released?

Rockstar Games

Speculation has been rampant among fans lately that a third GTA 6 trailer is imminent, as tends to be the case around Take-Two's earnings calls.

The first teaser trailer was released almost three years ago on December 4, 2023, while the second, longer trailer came out on May 6, 2025. It's been over a year now without new GTA 6 footage, and the game is barely six months away from its launch.

Still, those hoping for a trailer to be released before May 26, aka the date GTA 6 was originally set to release on as advertised in trailer 2 before it was delayed last October, might be disappointed. Zelnick's confirmation that marketing won't start in the next few weeks means that a third trailer in May seems out of the question. Instead, a spot in mid-summer seems more likely.

Audiences still have plenty of questions that need to be answered in GTA 6's third trailer, such as what the gameplay looks like in-engine, who is in the voice cast, and when pre-orders will begin. While fans wait for GTA 6 in November, several other major games are releasing first in 2026.