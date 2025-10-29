Rockstar's Latest Update Has GTA 6 Fans Convinced Trailer 3 Is Coming Soon

Fans are eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto 6's Trailer 3 release, and a new update from Rockstar Games has some convinced it is coming very soon. Over 12 years and two console generations have gone by since GTA 5 hit shelves, and the franchise's next entry is edging closer to its release on May 26, 2026. The first look at GTA 6 debuted in December 2023, confirming that the open-world game is returning to the Miami-inspired Vice City and the state of Leonida. Fans caught a new look at the Bonnie and Clyde-esque protagonists, Lucia and Jason, in the second trailer when it premiered this May, with news being limited ever since.

As fans eagerly await news and a third trailer from Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games updated its website homepage with a brand-new design, sparking hopes that the legendary publisher may have something to share very soon.

While Rockstar Games' latest makeover may initially appear to be just that, a makeover, it comes just one week out from GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive's Q2 2026 earnings call on Thursday, November 6.

Rockstar Games

Notably, GTA 6's second trailer debuted on May 6, just over a week before Take-Two's Q4 2025 earnings calls took place on May 14. While many hoped for further news at the subsequent shareholder presentation on August 7, Rockstar and Take-Two stayed quiet on GTA 6 following May's trailer and release date announcement.

Between a website update and an impending earnings call, fans are convinced that GTA 6's Trailer 3 is coming very soon, and the developer's past strategy for Red Dead Redemption 2 may support that theory...

Rockstar's Past Indicates GTA 6's Next Trailer Is Coming Very Soon

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped its third trailer on May 2, 2018, 177 days (around six months) before its release on October 26, 2018. If Grand Theft Auto 6 were to have the same 177-day window between its third trailer and the game's release, it would be dropped online around November 30 this year.

As such, it isn't too wild to say Rockstar may be gearing up to drop GTA 6's Trailer 3 in the not-too-distant future, even just in time for its earnings call in early November to generate buzz and boost their stock price.

Equally, The Game Awards 2025 are right around the corner on December 11, and Rockstar could look to make a splash there with a fresh look at GTA 6, stealing the show in an event famously flooded with big reveals.

But, ultimately, only time will tell when GTA 6's next trailer will finally be released, as Rockstar can often be unpredictable in its marketing campaigns. The publisher famously dropped the game's first trailer out of nowhere in December 2023 after years of anticipation and following leaks online.

There is every chance that fans have heard everything they will about GTA 6 in 2025 already, with a true marketing push being saved for 2026 and the road to release that will finally culminate on May 26, provided there are no more delays.

Learn more about GTA 6 Online and everything confirmed and rumored so far.