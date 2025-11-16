The 8 Big Video Games Releasing Before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases, but the title's continuous delays are widening the field for competitors' games to release first. Rockstar Games most recently delayed GTA 6 by six months, pushing the release date from May to November 19, 2026. This opens up the calendar for several major games to release ahead of GTA 6.

The video game release calendar for 2026 remains in flux, as many publishers await the release date of GTA 6 before setting a firm release date. Some games, like Captain America's next title, have already shifted along with GTA 6. However, several major titles confirmed release dates over the next year that will put them in gamers' hands before Rockstar's next monolithic release.

All the Major Video Games Confirmed To Release Before GTA 6

Kirby Air Riders

Nintendo

Release date: November 20, 2025

Kirby Air Riders is the next major racing game from Nintendo, following the release of Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 earlier this year. The colorful and chaotic new racing game is a sequel to 2003's Kirby Air Ride, starring Nintendo's pink mascot and a host of his friends, including Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Knuckle Joe.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo

Release date: December 4, 2025

Another of Nintendo's major franchises is Metroid (which may be the next game to receive the movie treatment). Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the next instalment in the series, following the helmeted hero Samus as she explores the planet, Viewros.

Exciting new additions to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond include a motorcycle for Samus and a range of new psychic abilities.

Nioh 3

Koei Tecmo

Release date: February 6, 2026

Nioh 3 is the highly anticipated sequel, set after the events of Nioh and Nioh 2. The third game follows Tokugawa Takechiyo in 1622 as he stands against his jealous brother, Kunimatsu, who is empowered by a sinister force and leads a band of yokai against his brother, ahead of his appointment as the shogun. The third Nioh game will offer both samurai and ninja playstyles for players to choose from.

Resident Evil: Requiem

Capcom

Release date: February 27, 2026

Horror game fans have something to look forward to in 2026 with the release of Resident Evil: Requiem, the next chapter in Capcom's terrifying franchise. Resident Evil: Requiem introduces a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent sent to investigate several mysterious deaths at a strange hotel. For the first time in a Resident Evil game, Requiem will allow players to switch between first and third-person perspectives at will.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Capcom

Release date: March 13, 2026

The third instalment of Monster Hunter Stories, Twisted Reflection, is scheduled for release in March 2026. The JRPG game features turn-based combat and is set in a tale of two warring kingdoms. Players control the Princess of Vermail, Eleanor, who is tasked with helping combat an environmental disaster known as the Crystal Enroachment and fostering better relations between the kingdoms to stop this overarching threat.

Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss

Release date: March 19, 2026

A new open-world action RPG from Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert is a brand-new medieval fantasy IP. Players control Kliff, a Greyman, as he wanders the world of Pywel, navigating rival factions and dangerous creatures. The immersive environment offers activities like fishing, crafting, hunting, and combat, incorporating weapons and arcane abilities, promising an Assassin's Creed and Witcher-esque adventure for players.

Saros

Housemarque

Release date: March 20, 2026

PlayStation's next major original first-party game comes from Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal, and stars Rahul Kohli as Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer. Saros is a sci-fi action RPG set on the planet Carcosa, featuring an engaging shooter style.

007 First Light

IO Interactive

Release date: March 27, 2026

IO Interactive, the makers of Hitman, is turning its attention to another famous sleuth, James Bond himself. 007 First Light will be an origin story for the famous spy, inspired by Ian Fleming's novels and featuring a brand-new story.

While a new James Bond movie is still a ways off, fans will be able to experience first-hand the adventures of the infamous spy when 007 First Light releases in 2026.