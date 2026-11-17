VisionQuest creator Terry Matalas directly addressed the WandaVision spinoff's lingering question about the Avengers' absence. Vision's ties to Earth's Mightiest Heroes run deeper than almost any other character in the MCU, especially after he proved his worth by lifting Mjolnir and choosing the "side of life" in his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision eventually became a full-time member of the Avengers before Civil War's end completely changed everything, leading him to run off with Wanda Maximoff to start fresh. Following his destruction at the hands of Thanos and the end of the Infinity Saga, the Avengers as a unit effectively ceased to exist in the form he had known, leading none of them to interfere in the events of WandaVision. Years later, VisionQuest, set further in the MCU timeline and close to Avengers: Doomsday, finds Vision still alone, hunting for purpose and a sense of self while the remnants of his old team remain scattered and preoccupied.

Vision's isolation, combined with Ultron's nanobot scheme in the VisionQuest finale, has raised many questions about the Avengers' whereabouts and why Vision didn't contact them to contain the threat.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct during the VisionQuest finale event, showrunner Terry Matalas said that Vision "clearly knows" what some of the Avengers are up to, noting that "they've got some big issues individually," which explains their absence in the Disney+ series:

The Direct: "One of the biggest questions, which is partially addressed in the show is: where are the Avengers? Have the Avengers taken any steps to reach out and contact Vision? If not, why?" Terry Matalas: "Well, I think he clearly knows what a few of them are up to. He’s done his research. He knows what’s going on with Banner. They’ve got some big issues individually, clearly, and some upcoming troubles."

At this stage of the timeline, the original Avengers team has long since fractured, with each member grappling with their own unresolved issues and other looming threats. Vision has clearly done his homework on several of them, but he has little reason to turn to the MCU's emerging New Avengers either; he shares no real history with most of them, and the deeper distrust and isolation that have defined his life since the Hex make reaching out feel impossible.

For instance, in VisionQuest Episode 3, Vision acknowledges that Bruce Banner is unreachable, and it's a clear example of why turning to his old Avengers allies simply isn't a viable option in his ongoing conflict against Ultron, Jocasta, and the mystery client.

While the human Avengers remain unreachable, VisionQuest instead turned inward, focusing on the makeshift family of Stark-created AIs that Vision shares a home with inside his Mindscape. One of them is FRIDAY, and VisionQuest revisited Tony Stark's death from Avengers: Endgame through her perspective.

When asked about this touching FRIDAY storyline, Matalas told The Direct that the show's writers deliberately approached the emotional lives of these artificial beings, and they used that foundation to shape her arc in the series:

The Direct: "In the show, FRIDAY has a very touching story about her perspective of Tony’s death. How much did you dive into how each of the AI viewed and felt about that moment, even if it wasn’t addressed?" Matalas: "Well, it’s definitely something we discussed in the writer’s room and when we looked at the lifespan of each one of these AIs and asked ourselves what they really would have been going through, that’s where we came upon the FRIDAY arc."

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FRIDAY's arc in VisionQuest was a quiet, poignant counterpoint to Vision's own search for connection and purpose. By exploring how she processed that loss across the years after Endgame, the series deepens the idea that Vision is not entirely alone, even as the larger Avengers remain fractured and preoccupied.

VisionQuest found meaning in these intimate moments of the Stark AI family to highlight the same connections Vision is still learning how to navigate, such as his grief.

Where Are the Other Avengers During VisionQuest?

Steve Rogers

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Vision's relationship with Steve Rogers was defined by mutual respect and shared ideals, even when they found themselves on opposite sides of the Sokovia Accords fiasco in Civil War. Despite that conflict, Rogers never lost his belief in Vision's core decency. During Infinity War, Rogers was the first to reject Vision's suggestion to sacrifice himself, reaffirming their strong bond.

Avengers: Endgame Encore and marketing for Avengers: Doomsday made it clear where Chris Evans' Steve Rogers was during the events of VisionQuest. After returning the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame, Rogers chose to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter.

Endgame Encore's altered ending revealed that Tom Hiddleston's Loki had visited him and Peggy, seemingly indicating that they had been relocated to a different universe to avoid Multiversal complications.

This means that Steve was off-world during Vision's journey to find purpose in VisionQuest, confirming that he has no way to help him with the Ultron conflict.

Thor

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Thor's connection to Vision is foundational. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, it was a bolt of Thor's lightning that fully activated Vision's body, completing the fusion of JARVIS, Ultron's vibranium form, and the Mind Stone. Thor was even the first to fully accept him after Vision proved himself worthy by lifting Mjolnir. The two then fought side by side in the Battle of Sokovia, with Thor treating Vision as a true ally from the outset.

While their paths crossed again during the larger battle against Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame, the pair's interactions were limited due to the weight of the conflict.

Thor was also off-world during VisionQuest's events. Following the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, he was in space with his adopted daughter, Love, helping other planets deal with threats while they explored the cosmos.

Sam Wilson

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Vision and Sam Wilson first served together as members of Steve Rogers' post-Age of Ultron Avengers team, fighting side by side against global threats. The pair's alliance was tested during Civil War when they were on opposite sides. Despite that fiasco, the two remained on the same broader side of the Avengers conflict against Thanos in Infinity War.

As the MCU's new Captain America, Sam would've been an easy ally to call during VisionQuest. However, this isn't the case, considering the ending of Captain America: Brave New World. Wilson might be actively assembling a new Avengers team in preparation for Doctor Doom's imminent arrival in Avengers: Doomsday.

Scarlet Witch

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Vision's relationship with Wanda Maximoff was the most profound of his existence. Following their respective debuts in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the pair grew close while serving on Steve Rogers' team and eventually fell in love. They went on the run after Civil War and lived in peace in Edinburgh, Scotland until the events of Infinity War.

Following Vision's sacrifice, the pair's story continued in WandaVision, where Wanda created a Hex to live out an idealized domestic life with a reconstructed Vision and their twin sons, Billy and Tommy. When the Hex collapsed, the Hex Vision perished, leaving White Vision to carry the burden after possessing the same memories of his past self.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness completely changed the trajectory of Wanda after she turned into a villain as the Scarlet Witch. After her redemption and own sacrifice, she was presumed dead after the events of Doctor Strange 2 when Mount Wundagore collapsed on her. However, VisionQuest's second mid-credits scene served as a game-changer for Avengers: Doomsday after it revealed that Doctor Doom found and awakened her, declaring that her power will be his.

Scarlet Witch's return in Doomsday is particularly exciting because she is being positioned as one of Doom's pawns in the film. With Doom actively working to bring her under his control, it naturally sets up a major confrontation that will likely force the fractured Avengers to contend with both Doom and a powered (and manipulated) Wanda once again.

Hawkeye

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Vision and Clint Barton crossed paths primarily during the Battle of Sokovia in Age of Ultron after finding themselves on the same side against Ultron. The pair's relationship grew complicated during Civil War when they were on opposite sides due to the Sokovia Accords. Still, they shared a mutual understanding of the personal costs of being an Avenger.

Following the events of the Hawkeye series, Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton has largely stepped away from active hero work and is living quietly with his family, suggesting that he is officially retired. His specific whereabouts during VisionQuest remain unknown, and it's understandable that Vision would not have reached out to him, knowing that it may disturb the peace he earned away from the hero gig.

War Machine

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Vision and James Rhodes served together on Steve Rogers' post-Age of Ultron team. The pair had a traumatic interaction during the Civil War airport battle when Vision attempted to stop Sam Wilson from escaping with Rogers' team, accidentally blasting Rhodes out of the sky and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Despite the incident, the two later fought on the same side during the battle for Earth against Thanos in Wakanda during Infinity War.

Secret Invasion revealed that Rhodes had been replaced by a Skrull and later freed from captivity. His current activities and whereabouts during VisionQuest remain unknown, making him unreachable.