VisionQuest Confirms Its MCU Timeline Placement

VisionQuest's MCU timeline placement has been officially revealed ahead of its Disney+ premiere. As the Multiverse Saga winds down, the MCU inches closer to its final chapter in Avengers: Doomsday. The latest MCU movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set four years after the events of No Way Home, meaning it takes place in 2028 (the same in-universe year as Doomsday). VisionQuest's predecessor, Agatha All Along, happens way before that, specifically in Fall 2026, three years after WandaVision and well before Peter Parker's clash with Jean Grey and the emergence of Doomsday's incursions.

Speaking with Polygon, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the series picks up a few years after WandaVision, placing the story "about current with Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in 2028. The show's placement in the same year as Brand New Day means that it sits closely within the events of Avengers: Doomsday, with incursions bound to happen soon.

"Years have passed since WandaVision. I would say we're about current with Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

This time jump matters for VisionQuest, which is set for release on October 14. WandaVision ended in 2023 with White Vision flying off to find a sense of purpose after regaining his memories. Agatha All Along then unfolds in Fall 2026, meaning that the Witches' Road incident, Billy's emergence, and eventual encounter with Agatha happened three years after Westview being freed.

With VisionQuest set in 2028, it means that Billy Maximoff and Ghost Agatha had been searching for Tommy Maximoff for two years, while White Vision had been in isolation, grappling with the complications by diving deep into his old self's memories during the same time frame.

The latest reveal about VisionQuest's timeline placement also provides a clearer picture of the WandaVision trilogy's positioning within the larger MCU, with major events occurring in 2023, 2026, and 2028.

Here is a look at the updated MCU timeline with VisionQuest being the most recent project in the slate:

Eyes of Wakanda

Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel Studios One Shot: Agent Carter

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

Marvel Studios One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer

Thor

Marvel Studios One Shot: The Consultant

The Avengers

Marvel Studios One Shot: Item 47

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

Marvel Studios One Shot: All Hail the King

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

I Am Groot Season 1

Season 1 I Am Groot Season 2

Season 2 Daredevil Season 1

Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 1

Season 1 Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Daredevil Season 2

Season 2 Luke Cage Season 1

Season 1 Iron Fist Season 1

Season 1 The Defenders

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Punisher Season 1

Season 1 Doctor Strange

Jessica Jones Season 2

Season 2 Luke Cage Season 2

Season 2 Iron Fist Season 2

Season 2 Daredevil Season 3

Season 3 Thor: Ragnarok

The Punisher Season 2

Season 2 Jessica Jones Season 3

Season 3 Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki Season 1

What If…? Season 1

Season 1 Marvel Zombies

WandaVision

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Echo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Ironheart

Werewolf By Night

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Secret Invasion

The Marvels

Loki Season 2

Season 2 What If…? Season 2

Season 2 Deadpool & Wolverine

Agatha All Along

What If…? Season 3

Season 3 Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Season 1 Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Wonder Man

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Season 2 The Punisher: One Last Kill

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

VisionQuest

VisionQuest’s Timeline Placement Suggests Vision Could Appear in at Least 1 Avengers Movie

Marvel Studios

It is unknown whether Paul Bettany's Vision will return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, and the only way to gauge the chances of his appearance depends entirely on how VisionQuest's finale leaves Vision, Ultron, and Tommy Maximoff in the story.

Still, the placement of VisionQuest as the only MCU project before Avengers: Doomsday hints that Vision plays a significant role in the Multiverse Saga's closing moments.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, Paul Bettany ignites speculation about Vision's return in Avengers: Secret Wars by saying that VisionQuest ends on a note that can be seen as a "really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future," indicating his significance in the MCU's future:

"We start off the show where we left him as White Vision, who has been repurposed as a weapon. I think that where we get to at the end of this, he’s clearly escaped the confines of whoever repurposed him, and he is looking for agency. By the end of our show, I think you’ll see that it’s a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future."

Avengers: Secret Wars is heavily rumored to adapt Doctor Doom's Battleworld story, meaning that there is room for almost all of the existing MCU characters (and other Multiversal Variants) to appear in this closing chapter. Part of the premise in this Battleworld setup is that most of the heroes do not remember what happened in the past, believing that Battleworld is the only history and world they know.

Only a handful of survivors wake up knowing the truth. In a premise where memories play a huge factor in "waking" other heroes to form a resistance and defeat Doctor Doom once and for all, it's quite timely for Vision, an android who just restored his memories and found his new purpose in a project placed firmly before Doomsday's release, to return and play a huge role. It's possible that Vision will be part of that resistance, serving as a leading figure in helping the others realize that Battleworld is all a ruse and that Doom is the one they need to stop.