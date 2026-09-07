Paul Bettany Ignites Avengers: Secret Wars Return Speculation After Promising VisionQuest's Ending Will Provide A 'Really Exciting Springboard' For His MCU Character's Future

Even though VisionQuest has yet to debut on Disney+, leading actor Paul Bettany is potentially teeing up his MCU return in the forthcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Slated to hit theaters on December 17, 2027, Secret Wars will be the culmination of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, opening the door to a new era that will thus far include the likes of Ghost Rider, the rebooted X-Men, and another chapter in the Black Panther franchise. Before that, however, VisionQuest hits Disney+ on October 14, and its strategic placement before Avengers: Doomsday (releasing December 18 of this year) and Secret Wars begs the question of whether Bettany's Vision will be seen again after the finale's credits roll.

During a conversation with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend about his Marvel Studios' journey thus far, Vision actor Paul Bettany was asked if there was space for him in the MCU post-VisionQuest. Briefly noting where his character starts in the Disney+ series, Bettany finished his answer by saying that the show will cap as "a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future:"

"We start off the show where we left him as White Vision, who has been repurposed as a weapon. I think that where we get to at the end of this, he’s clearly escaped the confines of whoever repurposed him, and he is looking for agency. By the end of our show, I think you’ll see that it’s a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future."

Marvel Studios

This isn't the first time Bettany teased his return in an upcoming Avengers movie. In December 2025, the actor said, "I think I've got some Avengers duties next year," when asked about his upcoming filming schedule, suggesting he would be on set for Secret Wars. Since then, it has become known that filming is expected to begin in September, likely delayed by recent reshoots for Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Secret Wars will thus far feature most of the cast from Doomsday. Presently, neither film includes any confirmed cast members from the WandaVision trilogy, rounded out by Agatha All Along and VisionQuest (Bettany himself hasn't been in an Avengers film since 2018's Infinity War). However, with rumors of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch returning in Secret Wars skyrocketing, Bettany might be fueling speculation that his synthezoid will follow suit.

What Could Vision's Role Be in Avengers: Secret Wars?

The Direct

It is widely speculated that this December's Avengers: Doomsday will culminate in the formation of Battleworld at the hands of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, ushering in a fragmented reality in which the Avengers may be brainwashed by Doom and unable to remember anything other than what he created.

Given that, according to Paul Bettany, Vision will escape his mental confines at the end of VisionQuest and no longer be trapped within his own mind, he may appear in Secret Wars to act as a sort of bridge between the MCU as we knew it and the new universe Doom formed. If Vision finds the "agency" Bettany mentions, he may be able to use his computational intellect to the fullest capacity to aid the Avengers in breaking free of Doom's reality.

Circling back to rumors of the Scarlet Witch playing a role in Secret Wars, the rising theory is that she will serve as one of Doom's Latverian Witches, with roots to Marvel Comics actually positioning Doom and Wanda Maximoff (albeit also memory-wiped) as a couple. It's safe to say that Vision, if he retains his memories in Battleworld, wouldn't be thrilled at the prospect of his wife canoodling with a Tony Stark-lookalike. He could become the key to freeing Wanda, thus setting the Avengers on the path to defeating Victor with the Scarlet Witch on their side.

More likely than not, Vision will be in Avengers: Secret Wars. If the Avengers movie truly does serve as a sign-off for the MCU as we know it, it would only make sense for it to feature one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. And if Paul Bettany’s recent comments are any indication, he certainly isn’t shy about hinting that he’ll be back on the big screen for a Marvel Studios film in December 2027.