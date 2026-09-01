Marvel Studios’ Reason For New Avengers: Doomsday Reshoots Reportedly Revealed

Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly going through more reshoots for a very good reason. Even with under four months to go until release and at least one round of reshoots already in the rearview mirror, Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly back in front of cameras ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars starting production. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is "still doing reshoots" for Doomsday and Secret Wars won't get underway until "the end of September."

Following up on his previous scoop, Richtman reported that Marvel Studios is "adding a lot of cameos [to Avengers: Doomsday] now," finally explaining why production is resuming before starting work on Secret Wars. It's unclear whether these cameos will come from past Marvel franchises via the Multiverse or if Doomsday is integrating more MCU characters who were previously absent.

Beyond throwing cameos into the Multiversal blender, the latest Doomsday reshoots may also be due to Secret Wars starting filming in just a few weeks. After all, Secret Wars' storyline was undoubtedly still in flux, with an unfinished script, during Doomsday's principal photography last year, so these new reshoots may be intended to better connect the two blockbusters and set up what comes next.

Conducting reshoots around this time is fairly standard for an MCU blockbuster, and continuing production in multiple rounds makes a lot of sense for a movie of this magnitude, given the scheduling challenges of such a large cast. But the question now is which MCU hero "cameos" are being added in reshoots?

What MCU Cameos Is Avengers: Doomsday Adding in Reshoots?

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, right as Doomsday is reportedly undergoing reshoots, Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner took to Instagram with a still, up-close photo of his Hawkeye costume from the 2021 Disney+ series. The cryptic post may be connected to Renner's return for the Avengers: Infinity Defense ride, but there is equally a high chance that he will shoot something for Doomsday while he is there.

Hawkeye isn't the only OG Avenger to fall into a recent wave of return rumors, as Jeff Sneider stated on The Hot Mic podcast that Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo may have taken a break from filming HBO's Task Season 2 to shoot a scene for X-Men. Of course, that doesn't make much sense, as X-Men isn't expected to start shooting until next year, but perhaps there is still some truth to the rumor.

Ruffalo could have shot a cameo for Doomsday, in which he previously wasn't expected to appear, that happens to involve members of the new mutant cast, thus justifying the X-Men confusion. Fans have heard for some time that Sadie Sink's Jean Grey will return in Secret Wars, but perhaps she and her future X-Men co-stars will also appear in Doomsday as some of these newly-added cameos.

Evidence has also been mounting that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is joining the Avengers sequels after all, due to her stunt double's social media activity. Many have already theorized that Wanda Maximoff is secretly one of Doctor Doom's Latverian Witches, helping him work toward creating Battleworld, and these reshoots could canonize those ideas before exploring further in Secret Wars.

These cameos may appear in Doomsday's final moments, after Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom creates Battleworld, bringing back familiar faces and introducing some new ones before they return with larger roles in Secret Wars. That could involve more recently cast Phase 7 characters like Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider, David Jonsson's Black Panther, and Inde Navarrette's Rogue.