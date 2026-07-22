Avengers: Secret Wars Faces Major Disadvantage Ahead of Filming

Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently scheduled to release on December 17, 2027, has not officially begun filming yet. When considering how Marvel Studios is still busy working on Avengers: Doomsday's reshoots and post-production for its release later this year, Secret Wars is already at a major disadvantage, especially when compared to Doomsday. Many fans expect Avengers: Doomsday to be the biggest film of all time, as it will incorporate all eras of MCU storytelling and feature characters and plotlines that have been going on since 2008, and even earlier. But even with Doomsday's grand scale, Secret Wars will likely eclipse its scope.

Avengers: Secret Wars could be the biggest film with the biggest cast of all time, but because of Avengers: Doomsday, it is already facing an uphill battle. Notably, Doomsday began filming in April 2025. Since the movie has a December 2026 release date, that means that it will have had 20 full months for production and post-production.

Avengers: Secret Wars, on the other hand, has not started filming yet, which could be an issue for Disney. Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced when Secret Wars will start production, but most likely, it will be sometime around the end of Summer. If that is the case, that will only give Secret Wars around 14 or 15 months for production, post-production, reshoots, and rewrites. So, just on the surface, Doomsday will have had around 20 months to get the same amount of work done that Secret Wars will need to accomplish in just 14 or 15 months.

If those months are converted to days, it makes the difference even more eye-opening, as 20 months is roughly 600 days, while 14.5 months is around 435.

Joe and Anthony Russo

It is also worth noting that Joe and Anthony Russo (the directors of Doomsday and Secret Wars), Kevin Feige, and the main cast of both films will be extremely busy in the months leading up to Doomsday's release, which could impact Secret Wars even more. Specifically, Doomsday will still be going through post-production all the way up until it debuts in theaters, and then all of those big names will be part of the film's marketing campaign, debuts, interviews, and more.

Therefore, Marvel Studios will only have around 12 good months where all of its focus is solely on Secret Wars. With any feature film, that is honestly not a lot of time, but it is even more troubling considering the sheer size of Secret Wars and what it will mean for the biggest franchise in the world.

Disney's 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars Situation

Marvel Studios

No one knows what Marvel is going to do with Secret Wars. For a while now, it has firmly been sitting in that December 2027 release slot, but things can always change. It may be a good idea for Marvel and Disney to rethink Secret Wars' production schedule, and even reconsider the movie's 2027 release date.

If Secret Wars was even delayed just a few months until May 2028, that would give everyone way more time to make sure everything is done right and that the final product is exactly what Marvel wants it to be.

Now, if that happened, it would also push back the rest of Marvel's future slate, as projects are already lined up to be released in early 2028. However, if delaying the film determined whether Secret Wars was a success or not, every fan and Marvel Studios executive would gladly make that tradeoff.

It is worth noting that Marvel Studios could have given Doomsday so much time in its production schedule so that the cast and crew could also film Secret Wars at the same time. Since the production team, actors, and crew members will likely be largely the same between both movies, it wouldn't have been a big deal at all for both movies to be worked on at the same time, at least on the filming side of things.

This happened with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so there is no reason it couldn't work in the case of Doomsday and Secret Wars. If that happened, most likely the bulk of Secret Wars would have already been filmed or would still be filming, which would give Marvel a full year for post-production and reshoots. If Secret Wars doesn't get delayed, fans will probably find out that Marvel did, in fact, work on both movies simultaneously.