New 'Avengers Doomsday' Photos Reveal The Latverian Witch As Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Theories Spread Online

A new look at a costume from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is inciting theories about an appearance by Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen. Doomsday is already being set up as the biggest movie coming from any studio this year, led by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and featuring dozens of major names from the MCU and past Marvel films. Now, more information from the movie is coming, including looks at characters who have never been seen before.

Marvel Studios shared a new look at a character from Avengers: Doomsday called the "Latverian Witch."

The Direct

Photos taken exclusively by The Direct's Lauren Rouse show a female character standing in front of a green, stained-glass window, wearing a long set of green robes that resemble those of Doctor Doom.

The Direct

Along with clasps on the shoulders and a green cloak, the character has the hood on the cloak over her head and a green belt with a clunky green buckle on her stomach.

The Direct

The character also dons a silver mask reminiscent of the one Doctor Doom wears, which he always has on to cover his scarred face. This one does not have as much detailing on it as the main Doom mask, but it has a more defined set of lips on the bottom.

The Direct

This character also wears a detailed belt clasp with a silver diamond design in the center, the origins of which are unknown at the time of writing.

The Direct

Finally, the costume is completed by a set of silver metal gloves on the Latverian Witch's hands, complete with a slightly hidden design on the back.

The Direct

This comes as theories flood the internet about Elizabeth Olsen's possible return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch, which could be in the form of the Latverian Witch. Olsen has not been seen in an MCU project since Wanda Maximoff was seemingly killed off in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many are theorizing that her magic could be something that Doctor Doom goes after, as he is known to be a master of some forms of magic in the comics.

Should this be a role Olsen is playing, it could be a multiversal variant of Wanda Maximoff that Doom enlists to help him in his conquest of the multiverse. She could find a way to make him even more powerful from a magic perspective, due to her status as one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel universe.

Additionally, Marvel recently revealed a Doctor Doom action figure with plastic attachments that resemble a red shade of magic. This could be another indication of a partnership between Doom and a variant of Wanda Maximoff, who may be reimagined as being Latverian instead of boasting her usual Sokovian roots.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the third theatrical release in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, almost three dozen major Marvel stars are confirmed for the cast, as the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four have to team up to stop Doom from destroying the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What the Latverian Witch's True Identity in Avengers: Doomsday Could Be

Marvel Studios

While this character being revealed as the Scarlet Witch is certainly a potentially logical theory, there could be a few other options for who it will turn out to be.

One rumor seems to tease that Doctor Doom will come into this movie married and with a family, which could lead to the Latverian Witch being his wife (whether the character is Wanda or not). She is also teased by some to die at some point early in the story, which may lead to Doom losing his composure and looking to destroy the multiverse in a quest for revenge.

Additionally, Doom and the Scarlet Witch are known to have been a couple for a short time in the comics, notably tied to each other in the Children's Crusade storyline from 2010-11 (a story one MCU star wants to see adapted in live-action). Here, a memory-wiped Wanda was found living willingly in Latveria with Doctor Doom after he manipulated her and helped he channel the cosmic Life Force to alter reality, hoping to take that power for himself.

The Young Avengers are also heavily involved in this story, with many hoping they will make an appearance in Doomsday as well. After they help Wanda get her memories back, Doom steals her chaos-based power and briefly becomes omnipotent, which could be utilized in the MCU if he moves towards being a version of Emperor Doom.

Considering their history and looking at Wanda's immense popularity in the MCU, her return could send the fandom into a frenzy, especially if she winds up allied with Doomsday's main villain.